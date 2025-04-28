ChatGPT Adds Shopping, WhatsApp Search, & Improved Citations

OpenAI has added several new features to ChatGPT’s search tool. You can now shop for products, search through WhatsApp, and see improved source citations.

These updates build upon the real-time search features introduced in October, demonstrating OpenAI’s increasing challenge to Google and other search engines.

New Shopping Features Now Available

The most significant addition in today’s update is shopping functionality.

You can search for products, compare options, and buy items directly through ChatGPT. OpenAI clarifies that product results aren’t ads, they’re chosen organically.

The tool will offer product suggestions based on your current conversation and past chats, as well as your previous pictures, prices, and reviews.

See an example of the experience in the screenshot below:

The shopping features are now available to all users (Plus, Pro, Free, and even those not logged in) wherever ChatGPT is offered.

ChatGPT Memory Update Coming

ChatGPT’s memory feature will soon integrate with search and shopping, enabling the AI to utilize your past conversations for more accurate results.

This memory feature will roll out to Plus and Pro users over the next few weeks, except in European countries and the UK.

Users retain complete control over what ChatGPT remembers and can adjust settings at any time.

Search Through WhatsApp

You can now use ChatGPT’s search by texting 1-800-ChatGPT (+1-800-242-8478) on WhatsApp. This allows you to access updated information even when you’re offline or away from your computer.

The WhatsApp feature is available to everyone in regions where ChatGPT works.

See an example of the experience in the image below:

Better Sources & Faster Searches

ChatGPT now provides multiple sources for information, helping users verify facts across different websites. A new highlighting feature shows which parts of the answers come from specific sources.

Other improvements include trending searches and autocomplete, which offer suggestions as you type to speed up your searches.

See also: ChatGPT Search May Have A Shot At Google

Getting Indexed

ChatGPT Search uses both Bing’s search index and OpenAI’s technology. It has three different crawlers:

OAI-SearchBot (main search crawler)

ChatGPT-User (handles real-time requests)

GPTBot (manages AI training)

To get indexed properly, update your robots.txt file to allow OAI-SearchBot.

Looking Ahead

With these updates, ChatGPT is evolving into a comprehensive platform for discovering and purchasing products online.

OpenAI says its commerce features are still in development, and it plans to “bring merchants along on our journey as we quickly learn and iterate.”

This suggests brands may soon have more ways to participate in ChatGPT’s shopping features.

Adam Fry, ChatGPT Search product lead, states: