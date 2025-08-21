Google AI Mode Adds Agentic Booking, Expands To More Countries

Google is adding agentic booking features to AI Mode in Search, beginning with restaurant reservations for U.S. Google AI Ultra subscribers enrolled in Labs.

What’s New

Booking Reservations

AI Mode can interpret a detailed request, check real-time availability across reservation sites, and link you to the booking page to complete the task.

For businesses, that shifts more discovery and conversion activity inside Google’s surfaces.

Robby Stein wrote on The Keyword:

“We’re starting to roll out today with finding restaurant reservations, and expanding soon to local service appointments and event tickets.”

Planning Features

Google is introducing planning features that make results easier to share and tailor queries.

In the U.S., you can share an AI Mode response with others so they can ask follow-ups and continue research on their own, and you can revoke the link at any time.

Separately, U.S. users who opt in to the Labs experiment can receive personalized dining suggestions informed by prior conversations and interactions in Search and Maps, with controls in Google Account settings.

How It Works

Under the hood, Google cites live web browsing via Project Mariner, partner integrations, and signals from the Knowledge Graph and Maps.

Named partners include OpenTable, Resy, Tock, Ticketmaster, StubHub, SeatGeek, and Booksy. Dining is first; local services and ticketing are next on the roadmap.

Availability

Availability is gated. Agentic reservations are limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the U.S. through the “Agentic capabilities in AI Mode” Labs experiment.

Personalization is U.S. and opt-in, with dining topics first. Link sharing is available in the U.S. Global access to AI Mode is expanding to more than 180 countries and territories in English, with additional languages planned.

Looking Ahead

AI Mode is moving from answer generation to task completion.

If your category relies on reservation or ticketing partners, verify inventory accuracy, hours, and policies now, and make sure your structured data and Business Profile attributes are clean.

Track how bookings and referrals appear in analytics as Google widens coverage to more tasks and regions.