Google: AI Max For Search Has No Conversion Minimums

Google states that AI Max for Search can run in low-volume accounts, confirming there’s no minimum conversion recommendation.

However, you must use a conversion-based Smart Bidding strategy for search-term matching to work.

The clarification was provided during Google’s Ads Decoded podcast, where product managers discussed recent launches.

What Google Said

In the “Ads Decoded” podcast episode, Ginny Marvin, Google’s Ads Product Liaison, addressed whether low-volume accounts can use AI Max.

Marvin stated:

“In earlier testing, we’ve seen that AI Max can be effective for accounts of varied sizes… And there’s no minimum conversion recommendation to enable AI Max, but keep in mind that you do need to use a conversion-based smart bidding strategy in order for search term matching to work.”

This smart bidding requirement ensures the system has signals to work with, even if conversion volume is low.

Hear hear full response in the video below:

Where Smaller Accounts May See Gains

Google says advertisers “mostly using exact and phrase match keywords tend to see the highest uplift in conversions and conversion value” after enabling AI Max.

Keywordless matching can help smaller advertisers find opportunities without extensive research. AI Max identifies relevant search terms based on landing page content and existing ads.

For local campaigns, advertisers can use simple keywords instead of creating separate ones for each location. AI Max handles the geographic matching.

How AI Max Works In Search

AI Max pulls from more than just landing pages. It also uses ad assets and ad-group keywords to expand coverage and tailor RSA copy.

For English content, it’s capable of generating ad variations within brand guardrails.

Product manager Karen Zang described AI Max as an enhancer to existing work:

“I would view AI Max as an amplifier on the work that you’ve already put in… we’re just leveraging that to customize your ads.”

Product manager Tal Kabas framed AI Max as bringing Performance Max-level technology into Search:

“If you’re using all the best practices with AI Max… then it is PMax technology for Search. We wanted to basically bring that value to advertisers wherever they want to buy.”

Implementation Considerations

Small advertisers considering AI MAX should take these preparation steps into account.

First, ensure landing pages are current, as the AI uses them to generate ad variations. Poor or outdated landing page content can negatively impact the output, regardless of account size.

Second, use conversion tracking even if volume is low. While there are no minimums, having any conversion data helps. Smart bidding strategies, such as Target CPA or Target ROAS, must be in place for full functionality.

Third, start with campaigns that use exact and phrase match keywords, as Google’s data shows they benefit the most from AI Max.

Looking Ahead

AI Max is accessible to advertisers of all sizes.

The one-click implementation allows you to test AI Max without restructuring your campaigns. If results don’t meet your expectations, the feature can be disabled.

Google indicated this is the first phase of AI Max development, with more features planned.