Google AdWords Has New Performance Insights for Click-to-Message Ads

Google AdWords is introducing a new set of performance insights specifically for click-to-message ads.

Click-to-message ads were introduced in 2016 as the text message version of Google’s click-to-call ads. As the name suggests, they allow searches to message back and forth with a business.

Unlike automated chat bots, click-to-message ads put users in touch with a real person on the other end. For the first time, there is now a way for businesses to measure the effectiveness of their click-to-message ads.

Google AdWords will soon roll out ‘message reporting’ which contains the following insights:

Chat rate: How often searchers start a conversation with your business

Chat start time: Timestamps indicating when searchers initiated conversations

Messages: The total number of messages exchanged in a single chat session

Google shares an example of how these new reporting insights can be used to optimize click-to-message ad campaigns.

”An auto dealer notices that she’s gotten more messages since adding message extensions, and wants to better understand this message traffic. She turns on message reporting in her account settings. Reviewing the data, she sees that exchanges of more than four messages tend to lead to scheduled test drives, so she raises her bids on this campaign. Later, she sees that her longest chats are coming from people in the 402 area code, so she decides to target her ads to the corresponding region.”

Message reporting will be available in the next few weeks to advertisers in the US, Australia, Canada, Brazil, France, and the United Kingdom.