Google AdSense Replaces Ad Networks With Authorized Buyers

Google is updating its demand source management by replacing the Ad Networks blocking control with a new Authorized Buyers control in AdSense.

This change affects how you control which demand sources can bid on your inventory. The transition begins on November 6. Existing blocks will remain in place, and new authorized buyers will be enabled by default.

What’s Changing

Google is discontinuing the Ad Networks blocking control within Brand Safety and introducing a new Authorized Buyers control.

As part of this update, the “Automatically allow new Google-certified ad networks” option is being eliminated. Instead, new authorized buyers will be permitted by default.

The Authorized Buyers list excludes inactive ad networks, test ad networks, and Display & Video 360 (DV360) networks.

Google states that the new page allows you to permit or block authorized buyers and offers improved visibility into parent–child relationships among buyers. However, DV360 accounts are not managed within the new control.

Timeline & Transition

Before launching, you can preview the view-only Authorized Buyers page in AdSense by navigating to Brand Safety → Content → Blocking controls → Authorized Buyers.

These controls will be active after November 6. Any modifications made to Ad Networks prior to launch will be saved and reflected in the Authorized Buyers section.

Once the change is live, control access by navigating to Brand Safety → Content → Blocking controls → Authorized Buyers. Here, you can permit or restrict specific authorized buyers and utilize search or filters to locate particular entries.

Google’s detailed “Allow and block authorized buyers” guide illustrates this process.

Ad Review Center & DV360

You’ll no longer be managing authorized buyers through the Ad Review Center. You can still allow or block Google ad accounts in the Advertiser section, including DV360 accounts, which stay outside the new Authorized Buyers system.

Looking Ahead

This update changes the default setting to permit new buyers, so tighter configurations might need a regular process to review and prevent unwanted buyers.

Preview the interface now to familiarize your team with control locations, then schedule a post-launch review to verify your existing blocks and any new entries. Maintain DV360 workflows in the Ad Review Center, and utilize the parent–child view to see how related buyers influence bidding and revenue.