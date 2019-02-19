Google Ads Updates Mobile Speed Score for Landing Pages

Google Ads has changed the way it calculates mobile speed score, which is located in the Landing Pages tab.

The mobile speed score algorithm has been updated to require fewer ad clicks in order to calculate a score.

This update will allow advertisers to see a mobile speed score for more of their pages.

Presumably, this change also means scores will be generated faster when launching ads that point to newly published landing pages.

Google was not specific as to how many ad clicks are now required to generate a mobile speed score.

Mobile speed score is evaluated on a 10-point scale, 1 being very slow and 10 being extremely fast.

Factors that go into calculating mobile speed score include the page speed itself and potential conversion rate.

Google Ads introduced the mobile speed score in July 2018. This is the first major change in how the score is calculated since it launched.

Other tools offered by Google to evaluate mobile page speed include the Speed Scorecard, which compares mobile speed against competitors, and the Impact Calculator, which estimates potential revenue lost as a result of having a slow mobile site.

