Google Ads Rolls Out 5 New Video Ad Templates

To help business boost sales and raise awareness about their brand during the holidays, Google Ads is rolling out new seasonally-themed video ad templates.

The templates have visuals and audio designed around the following holidays and moments:

Diwali

Hanukkah

Christmas

Black Friday (horizontal + vertical templates)

Advertisers can customize templates with images, logos, brand colors, and text.

All templates, except Black Friday, allow up to two images, one logo, and six text areas.

Both versions of the Black Friday template allow up to five images, one logo, and six text areas.

Supply Google with the creative assets, and it will weave them together in a video.

Videos created with Google Ads templates can be used with any campaign that is compatible with videos, such as Performance Max campaigns, video action campaigns, and app campaigns.

Here’s a closer look at each of the new templates.

Hanukkah Video Ad Template

This video ad template simulates the opening of wrapping paper with Hanukkah-themed audio and visuals.

See an example below:

Diwali Video Ad Template

This video ad template simulates the opening of wrapping paper with Diwali-themed audio and visuals.

See an example below:

Christmas Video Ad Template

This template is also focused on gift-opening, with Christmas-themed audio and visuals.

See an example below:

Black Friday Video Ad Templates (Horizontal + Vertical)

This template is slightly more generic than the other seasonal templates. It focuses on shopping rather than giving and has more image areas.

See examples of the horizontal and vertical versions of the Black Friday ad template below:

Availability

The new seasonal video ad templates are available now to all advertisers.

Google plans to add more templates applicable to seasonal moments throughout the coming months.

