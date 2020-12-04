Google Ads Is Phasing Out New Gmail Campaigns & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week’s show, hosts Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are laughing, ranting, and maybe even crying about some of the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you're unable to listen on Spotify, be sure to catch the video version of the show on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Google Ads updated their Gmail Ads documentation this week to say that Gmail campaigns will become “read-only.” After July 1, 2021, advertisers will be unable to create new Gmail campaigns or edit existing ones.

Google Ads recommends that advertisers set up Discovery campaigns to continue serving ads in Gmail inboxes.

Facebook is offering ad credits to advertisers who were affected by a reporting error related to their free “conversion lift” tool.

The flaw, which led to miscalculations of the number of sales derived by ad impressions, began in August 2019 and wasn’t fixed until September 2020.

Facebook is offering credits to compensate advertisers who were “meaningfully” impacted and are making judgments on a case-by-case basis.

Some advertisers are reportedly being offered millions in advertising spend.

In a new blog post, Amazon said that, through Cyber Monday, 2020 is the largest holiday shopping season in their history. However, this isn’t all bad news for small businesses.

Amazon also indicated that small and medium-sized independent businesses who sell on Amazon are experiencing record-breaking demand this holiday season.

In our take of the week segment, Shaun Elley shares some “insignificant” reporting from his Google Ads account.

Then, ICYMI, Google Ads was caught trying to push automation on advertisers, this time by Navah Hopkins!

It's ok @GoogleAds – I think I'll take my chances on manual bidding 😏 This warning is predatory and I'm not a fan. Never mind we still have to go hunting for manual bidding in campaign settings.#ppcchat #ppc #automation #google #googleads pic.twitter.com/BdViUzId4r — Navah Hopkins (@navahf) December 2, 2020

We’ll answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment.

Who you should contact if you’re having issues with Facebook Ads (Spoiler: not the product guy)?

What are Google’s recommendations for the length of anchor text?

When you may start seeing longer videos on TikTok.

Where you might see conversion lift estimates from Google Ads audience expansion?

Why your customers may soon be using Google Maps to get in touch with you.

How you can save time cropping images for Google Ads Discovery campaigns.

Check out the Marketing O'Clock site to subscribe to the show and read all the articles featured on today's show.

