Google Ads’ Optimization Score Now Includes Display Campaigns

Google is expanding the Google Ads optimization score to include display campaigns, which means it’s now available for search, sopping, and display.

Optimization score ranges from 0% to 100%, with 100% meaning the campaign is following all of Google’s recommendations and no further optimization can be made.

The score is designed to help identify opportunities for improvement, as well as prioritize recommendations so advertisers know what to act on first.

Google Ads’ optimization score works the same way across search, shopping, and display campaigns. Though Google notes that there are recommendations unique to display campaigns.

Recommendations unique to display could include creating smart display campaigns, using targeting expansion, and adding responsive display ads.

More resources:

CategoryNewsPaid Search
