How to Set Up Offline Conversions in Google Ads

Google’s push towards conversion modeling, iOS 14.5 making accurate conversion tracking optional to customers, and other recent updates mean we can no longer rely on “native” conversion tracking as our source of truth.

This Ask The PPC is dedicated to all of the search marketers who correctly see offline conversions as a way forward. A reader asks:

How do I set up offline conversion tracking? Do I need to have an integration or can I manually upload a list?

Offline conversion tracking is applicable across B2B, B2C, ecommerce, and lead generation campaigns. In this column, we’ll focus on the underlying functions and strategies that run throughout all verticals.

What Are Offline Conversions?

Offline conversions are any valuable actions that you know have been impacted by your ad investment, but can’t be tracked by traditional conversion tracking.

Actions tracked may include:

Trial to paying customer.

Completed enrollment.

Funded deals.

In-store purchases.

UTMs are the most crucial component of offline conversion tracking. They ensure leads can be traced back to ad spend (provided you’ve set up proper tracking in your CRM/shopping client).

It’s important to be consistent with your UTM structure. For example, you’ll want to commit to “cpc” or “ppc” when labeling the source/medium.

How to Set up Offline Conversions Through Existing Integrations

Offline conversions tracking has two set-up paths:

Import from an existing source.

Uploads from files or connections.

If you’re using a popular CRM/ESP (email service provider)/shopping platform, the easiest path will be to upload from HTTPS:

This will allow you to log into your “source of truths,” connecting them to Google Ads.

If you choose “Google Sheets,” be sure you download the right template (linked here).

Whoever sets up the conversions should have minimum “Standard” level access, although “Admin” is preferred.

Non-Standard Offline Conversion Integrations

Custom integrations don’t disqualify brands from offline conversions. However, they do require a more technical setup.

While most of the imports are straightforward, the custom one requires work in your third-party tool.

It’s important to note this is the best path for call tracking (through API conversions).

Once you’ve set conversion information as normal, you’ll get this screen:

From here, you’ll need to go into your tool and configure the conversion.

Takeaway

Offline conversions are crucial and a lot simpler to set up than you might think.

