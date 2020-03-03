Google Ads Mobile App Updated With New Features and Dark Mode

Google is updating its Google Ads mobile app with new optimization score features and a new dark mode option.

Here’s an overview of all the updates rolling out today.

Optimization Score Recommendations

The account overview screen will now display account and campaign-level optimization scores as well as their corresponding performance improvement recommendations.

Google notes campaigns that have recommendations with the highest potential impact are listed first. This makes it easier for users to prioritize the most critical recommendations.

New Notifications

Users of the Google Ads mobile app now have the option to receive notifications when their optimization score changes.

This gives users the opportunity to take immediate action by tapping on the notification and applying Google’s recommendations.

Dark Mode

The Google Ads mobile app now has a dark mode, which users can enable if they prefer darker background colors on their phone screen.

If dark mode is enabled system-wide in your phone’s settings, then dark mode will automatically be enabled in the Google Ads app. Dark mode can also be turned on automatically from the settings menu.

These updates are available now in the latest version of the Google Ads app on iOS and Android.

Source: Google