Goodbye, Google Ads’ Message Extensions & More News [PODCAST]

Jump back into the work week with the first Marketing O’Clock show of 2020.

Greg Finn, Jess Budde, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld are covering all the digital marketing news you may have missed over the holidays, from CCPA regulations and Google’s new watchlist feature to Facebook’s questionable health tool and much more.

We’re breaking down these top stories:

Jess tells you when the change is occurring and how to prepare your campaigns for the change. Spoiler alert: you’ll want to make sure you export your data!

BERT and ERNIE go head-to-head

While it’s too late for the 2019 Clockscars, we have an early nomination for the worst name of 2020.

All Sesame Street jokes aside, Baidu’s new AI technology appears to be even more intelligent than Google’s BERT. Greg tells you how this impressive machine learning works.

This week’s take of the week is brought to you by Spice Queen Pamela Lund:

Every time you duplicate a Facebook ad set and accidentally click the Messenger radio button, screwing up all of your ads and generating 50 error messages, a Facebook dev gets a bonus. #ppcchat #fbadschat — Pamela Lund (@Pamela_Lund) December 30, 2019

We answer all these digital marketing questions in our lighting round segment:

Who will make an appearance on Snapchat’s Bitmoji TV

What are the latest updates in Google’s local search?

When can you expect to be penalized for violating CCPA regulations?

Where you can verify your local business on Bing Places?

Why is the U.S. military banned from TikTok?

How is Amazon simplifying their vendor advertising registration process?

Then, Jess teaches the team a lesson about chicken. Plus, join the excitement as Shep finds out she may have been swindled by Big Tax!

For more information on this week's stories, visit the Marketing O'Clock site.

