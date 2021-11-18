Google Ads Insights Page Updated With 4 New Features

Google Ads is giving businesses access to more data on the Insights page that should help with maximizing sales during the holiday season.

According to Google’s data, 53% of consumers plan to shop online more this year compared to last year.

The Insights page will provide you with the information you need to keep up with consumer trends and optimize campaigns to get your ads in front of more shoppers.

In the coming weeks, Google Ads is rolling out four new features on the Insights page to drive results during the year’s business shopping season.

4 New Features On Google Ads Insights Page

The following features are rolling out in beta to all advertisers worldwide.

Demand Forecasts : Predicts six months of search trends with forward-looking insights that combining machine learning technology with past seasonal search data. Insights are personalized to your business.

: Predicts six months of search trends with forward-looking insights that combining machine learning technology with past seasonal search data. Insights are personalized to your business. Consumer Interest Insights : Collects the top-performing search query themes that drive performance in your campaigns. Includes the number of people who searched for each theme, its growth, and how it performed in your account.

: Collects the top-performing search query themes that drive performance in your campaigns. Includes the number of people who searched for each theme, its growth, and how it performed in your account. Audience Insights : Learn the interests and affinities of your customers, such as what creative resonates the most with them.

: Learn the interests and affinities of your customers, such as what creative resonates the most with them. Change History Insights & Auction Insights: Find both change history insights and auction insights spread throughout the Insights page. Learn how shifts in auction competition or account changes impacted your campaign performance.

Google points out how retailers like Etsy are increasing sales with the help of data on the Insights page:

“Many businesses are already using the Insights page to drive growth. Etsy saw an increase in searches for “Sweatshirts & Hoodies” on the Insights page and used that information to help inform their website merchandising, content strategy and ad copy. This contributed to a 49% lift in sales for Google Search and Shopping campaigns in that sub-category.”

Expect the above updates to launch in the coming weeks at both the campaign and account level.

Featured Image: rafapress/Shutterstock