Google Ads Experiencing Outage Impacting Key Features

Google Ads is currently experiencing a widespread outage that has affected several components of its platform.

The incident, which began on August 1, 2024, at 15:27 UTC, has left many advertisers unable to access vital tools and reports.

According to the Google Ads Status Dashboard, multiple features are currently unavailable:

Report Editor Dashboards Saved Reports Products, Product Groups, and Listing Groups pages

The issue spans the Google Ads web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor, indicating a comprehensive system-wide problem.

Ginny Marvin, Google’s Ads Liaison, addressed the situation in a public statement:

“We’re actively looking into an issue with Google Ads. Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports in the Google Ads web interface are currently down. The Products, Product Groups, and Listing Groups pages are down across the web interface, API, and Google Ads Editor. Thank you for your patience. We will provide an update as soon as we have more information.”

Impact On Advertisers

This outage will likely disrupt Google Ads advertisers’ daily operations.

Without access to the Report Editor, Dashboards, and Saved Reports, marketers may struggle to analyze campaign performance, make data-driven decisions, or present client results.

Inability to access the Products, Product Groups, and Listing Groups pages is concerning for ecommerce advertisers who use these features to manage their product feeds and shopping campaigns.

Further, the API outage means that third-party tools and custom integrations dependent on Google Ads data may also be affected, potentially causing a ripple effect.

What Advertisers Can Do

While Google works to resolve the issue, advertisers are advised to:

Monitor the Google Ads Status Dashboard for real-time updates Document any discrepancies or issues noticed in campaigns during this period Prepare alternative reporting methods using previously exported data if available Communicate with clients about potential delays in reporting or campaign adjustments

As of the latest update at 7:38 p.m. UTC on August 1, 2024, Google has not provided an estimated time for resolution.

The company affirms it’s actively investigating the problem and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Featured Image: eamesBot/Shutterstock