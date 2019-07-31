Google Ads Expands Placement Options for App Ads

App ads will appear in more places across Google’s network, as they’re being expanded to the Discover feed and YouTube.

Existing placement options for app ads include Google search results, the Play store, YouTube, and over 3 million sites and apps.

Here is some more information about the new placement options.

Google Discover

App campaigns running in the United States will automatically reach users on Discover who are identified as potentially being interested in your app.

In the coming months, app ads on Discover will also serve in Malaysia, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Canada, Brazil, Japan and Indonesia.

Google estimates that app ads in Discover will be available to all available markets before the end of this year.

Discover now has over 800 million monthly active users.

YouTube

App ads are now eligible to appear at the top of YouTube’s mobile search results. Starting next month, app ads will appear while users are viewing YouTube videos.

Those are called display in-stream video ads – they’re skippable video ads that play before, during, or after a video.

In addition to these updates, Google briefly mentioned that its exploring the option of allowing apps to display ads while content is loading.