Google Ads Creative Studio Now Available To All Advertisers

Google Ads Creative Studio, a tool for creating unique ads at scale, is out of beta and available to all advertisers.

Delivering relevant ads to customers at scale is prohibitively expensive for many businesses.

As a result, they have to choose between the effectiveness of highly targeted, customized advertising or a less tailored solution that fits their budget.

With Ads Creative Studio, Google aims to help businesses have it both ways.

What Does Google Ads Creative Studio Do?

Google Ads Creative Studio lets advertisers create hundreds of versions of a single display or video ad.

Advertisers can customize ads for different audiences, locations, languages, or contexts.

How? Google explains in a blog post:

“Simply tell us what element of the ad creative — like a product image, superimposed text or sound — you want to set as ‘swappable’ and provide different versions of that element based on a set of rules you create. The rules include the audiences you want to reach or contexts you want to match.”

You supply the creative elements and targeting information, and Google will do the rest.

Now, you can share projects made in Ads Creative Studio to Google Ads, Display and Video 360, and Campaign Manager 360.

This update makes the asset library within Ads Creative Studio a consolidated home for all creative assets to share between multiple accounts.

Google demonstrates the capabilities of Ads Creative Studio in a new launch video:

Google Ads Creative Studio Now Available

Following a successful beta launch, the refined version of Ads Creative Studio is now rolling out.

Google notes that, during the beta period, brands like General Motors used Ads Creative Studio to boost brand awareness for a new vehicle.

Compared to industry benchmarks, Ads Creative Studio allowed GM to reduce advertising costs by 36%, increase branded searches by 56%, and reduce cost per view by 32%.

Ads Creative Studio is currently compatible with video creatives and will soon add display advertising capabilities.

Source: Google

Featured Image: Mind And I/Shutterstock