Google Ads Brings Merchant Promotions to Shopping Actions

Google Ads is bringing its Merchant Promotions program to Shopping Actions for retailers.

This integration allows online retailers to add promotions to their Shopping Actions inventory.

Customers will see the promotion wherever the discounted products show up in Google Express.

Here’s an example of what it will look like:

Google emphasizes that this will increase the appeal of an offer and encourage customers to buy the product.

In testing, Google says one retailer saw a 9.4% increase in conversions (add to cart) and 9.5% increase in GMV (Gross Merchandise Volume) per session when they added Merchant Promotions to their products.

Google also cites a study it conducted with Ipsos which shows that 57 percent of holiday shoppers say promotions/coupons are an important part of their holiday shopping.

Getting Started With Merchant Promotions for Shopping Actions

To get started, merchants need to be a retailer on Shopping Actions with a Merchant Center account and must have at least one active item in their Merchant Center account.

Next, fill out the Merchant Promotions interest form here.

When approved, Shopping Actions merchants can link their inventory to promotions in one of two ways.

Inventory can be linked manually in Merchant Center by selecting Shopping Actions in the promotions tool in the promotions section.

Merchants who are already running eligible promotions for Shopping Ads, can check the Shopping Actions button as shown below:

Eligible promotions include:

Percent off discounts

Promo codes

Money off discounts

Quantity discounts on the same item

Alternatively, merchants can create a Promotions feed and set the promotions destination attribute to “Shopping Actions”.

Those who already run promotions for Shopping Ads can update the promotions destination attribute in the promotions feed to include Shopping Actions.