On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, hosts Greg Finn, Jess Budde & Mark Saltarelli break down the biggest digital marketing news of the week.

If you are unable to listen on Spotify, check out the video version of this week’s episode on the Search Engine Journal YouTube channel.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

On February 23, Google Ads announced that their Google Partners program has gotten some much-needed structural and badge criteria updates.

While partners will still have to maintain a minimum optimization score of 70% on their accounts to keep their badge, they are now able to apply or dismiss recommendations at their discretion without penalty.

Along with this new badge requirement, the number of account strategists that need to be certified in order to maintain partner status can now be adjusted so that only relevant people are required to take the Google Ads certification exams.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Over the past two years, Spotify has been working its way to becoming a true contender in the advertising world.

After acquiring Microphone, a leading podcast advertising, and publishing platform, along with the implementation of Streaming Ad Insertion, Spotify has been able to grow its advertising prowess.

Now, they are introducing the Spotify Audience Network, an audio advertising marketplace where advertisers will be able to reach listeners consuming a variety of audio content. This new offering will allow advertisers to use targeting tools within the platform and explore insights powered by Streaming ad Insertion.

Updates to their Streaming Ad Insertion will open up a variety of new product features to enhance advertisers’ ability to utilize the platform.

Spotify has also launched Spotify Ad Studio as a closed beta in the US, which makes its advertising capabilities accessible to all advertisers. This allows advertisers a more in-depth look at Spotify’s various targeted audiences and allows for more control over their advertisements.

Last week, news broke that Facebook had banned all news posts in Australia, as well as any posts from users elsewhere that linked to Australian news sources. In addition, Australian news publishers were blocked from sharing or posting to their own Facebook pages.

This move, to quote Facebook’s own in-platform notification for blocked posts was “in response to Australian government legislation.”

This week, Facebook agreed to reinstate Australian news pages to their website after some amendments were made to the government code. During the time when Australian news sources were blocked on the platform, they saw a 50% decrease in their traffic.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Take of the Week

In this week’s take of the week segment, Larry Chasse received an automated results email… for a Facebook campaign that never made it past a draft.

A draft that never went live. This should be an insightful conversation. I redacted the rep's name to protect the innocent. Got to love automated systems. Here is an idea if impressions = 0 do not send email. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/YBfQHPndJl — lchasse (@lchasse) February 23, 2021

ICYMI

Next, in our ICYMI segment, Mark Irvine shares an odd quirk about negative keywords.

Random PPC Trivia I learned today: A negative keyword will only prevent your ads from showing up if that word appears within the first 16 words of a search term. 16+ word search terms are still very rare but huh what a weird quirk. — Mark Irvine (@MarkIrvine89) February 18, 2021

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Then we answer your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment:

Who wants to see behind-the-scenes coverage from UFC? Find it on TikTok!

What can I do to de-clutter my Google Ads?

Where can I go to improve employee advocacy on LinkedIn?

When will I be able to virtually applaud my favorite YouTube creators?

Why is Google switching their default to responsive text ads?

How can I turn my blog post instantly into a podcast?

Check out the Marketing O’Clock site to subscribe to the show (and our newsletter!) to read all the articles featured on this week’s show!

Image Credit: Samantha Hanson