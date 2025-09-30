Google Ads Adds Deeper Performance Max Reporting

Google is providing you with more clarity on where Performance Max is working.

A new round of reporting updates adds segmentation to asset reporting and continues the rollout of a channel performance report that breaks down how each Google surface contributes to your goals.

What’s New

Inside asset reporting, you can now segment by device, time, conversions, and network. That makes it easier to see how creative is performing across placements.

Google also added a “Network (with search partners)” view in the asset group report. This view tracks individual assets across YouTube, Display, Search, Discover, Gmail, and Maps.

For the channel performance report, Google layered in practical touches for weekly reviews. These include account-level bulk downloads, cost visualization, ROI-style columns in the table, and the ability to segment results by conversion action and ad-event type.

Diagnostics now identify issues such as limited serving tied to restrictive bid targets.

How To Read The Data

Google’s help doc flags two common pitfalls.

First, asset metrics can seem confusing because each asset logs its own impressions, clicks, and costs. Consequently, the totals in the asset table might be higher than the overall campaign or asset group sums.

Second, the ratios at the asset level, such as CTR, CPC, CPA, and ROAS, are only approximate because they reflect combined data from assets shown together, rather than individual assets alone. Google suggests evaluating performance at the asset group or campaign level and using Ad Strength to diversify your creatives before making swaps.

Also, note that in the channel performance report, “Results” counts primary conversions grouped by goal, while “Conversions” includes secondary actions you track, which may cause the columns to differ.

How It Helps

A good place to begin is by reviewing your channel report to see which surfaces are helping you achieve your main goals. Then, double-check any budget adjustments at the campaign or goal level.

Use the new asset segmentation feature to easily identify coverage gaps across various networks or devices, and update your formats to ensure you’re getting seen.

If diagnostics indicate limited serving, it’s helpful to resolve those issues first before evaluating your creative work.

Availability

The channel performance report is currently in beta, but it will be accessible to all advertisers gradually.

You can find it by navigating to Campaigns → Insights and Reports → Channel Performance.

Featured Image: Mijansk786/Shutterstock