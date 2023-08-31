Google Adds More Links In SGE’s AI-Generated Summaries

Google is adding more links to webpages within the AI-generated summaries in Search Generative Experience (SGE).

This enhancement makes it easier for people to visit the webpages backing up the information presented in the summary.

Previously, searchers had to scroll below the summary to find links to source pages.

During testing, Google says users found SGE simpler and more intuitive when links were accessible within the generated topic overview.

Starting today, clicking an arrow icon next to the information in SGE’s topic overviews will take you to a selection of relevant pages.

The change comes as Google expands the availability of the experimental AI search feature to India and Japan after months of U.S. testing.

However, the expanded selection of webpage links in topic overviews is exclusive to the U.S.

Not A Replacement For Traditional Search

Google says SGE is designed to complement, not replace, traditional search results.

The company acknowledged generative AI has faced criticism over potential misinformation.

Directly linking facts to sources is one way Google aims to address concerns. The company stated connecting users to credible websites remains a priority even as it explores AI applications.

“It’s important to note that generative AI in Search remains an experiment,” Google said. “We’ll continue testing different ways of presenting results and listening to feedback.”

Google Reports Early Positive Feedback On SGE

Google said early user feedback has been positive, with high satisfaction scores among younger demographics.

“In the few months since launching generative AI in Search, we’re finding in our research that people are having a positive experience, and are using SGE for help with more complex queries and entirely new types of questions. We’re also seeing the highest satisfaction scores among younger users (18-24 year olds), who say they enjoy being able to ask follow-up questions conversationally.”

Through AI-generated topic overviews, SGE is said to help searchers understand topics faster, gain new perspectives, and accomplish tasks efficiently.

“People tell us they find the suggested follow-up questions beneficial to see examples of how to refine their search, and they’re asking longer and more conversational questions in full sentences because generative AI in Search can help them quickly find what they’re looking for. Overall, we’re seeing people try queries that they never may have thought they could search for before, creating new opportunities for Google to be helpful.”

SGE Expands To India & Japan

Google is expanding its experimental AI-powered search capabilities to more countries.

SGE is now available in India and Japan after being tested in the U.S. for several months.

Hema Budaraju, Senior Director of Product Management for Search at Google, states in an announcement:

“Now, even more people around the world can use generative AI in Search for everyday help, and we look forward to expanding to even more countries in the future.”

Japanese users can use generative AI capabilities in their local language.

In India, SGE will be available in both English and Hindi languages. Indian users will also have the option to speak queries and listen to audio responses.

In Summary

Google is enhancing its experimental AI search feature, SGE, by adding more webpage links within summaries to verify facts and increase traffic to publishers.

As Google expands SGE availability, it stresses complementing traditional search, not replacing it. Google aims to refine the experience further based on feedback.

Featured Image: Koshiro K/Shutterstock