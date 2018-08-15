Google Adds More Classic Features to the New Search Console

Google’s new version of Search Console has gained three new feature, which were previously only available in the classic version of Search Console.

The following features have been added:

Managing users and permissions

Adding sites and validating ownership

Mobile Usability report

Google confirmed these features are now available as of today.

As is evident by today’s announcement, Google continues to add legacy features to the new version of Search Console.

The new Search Console is technically still in beta although it’s widely available to everyone.

One of the reasons why it’s still in beta is because it doesn’t yet have the full set of features that are available in the classic Search Console.

So if you’ve been holding off on using the new Search Console full-time due to lack of features, you can be assured that Google remains committed to migrating features from the classic version.

At this point, one of the most compelling reasons to use the new Search Console is gaining access to 16 months worth of historical data.

By comparison, the classic version of Search Console allows users to access only 90 days worth of data.

Other benefits that the new version of Search Console offers over the classic version are:

Despite the new Search Console not having all the features of the classic version, it has many unique features of its own that make it worth using.

With that said, users can easily toggle back and forth between the two versions.