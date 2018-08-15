DOWNLOAD NOW
ADVERTISEMENT
NewsTools
|

Google Adds More Classic Features to the New Search Console

  • 111
    SHARES
  • 140
    READS
Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF
Google Adds More Classic Features to the New Search Console
Matt Southern
STAFF
Matt Southern
  • 140
    READS

Google’s new version of Search Console has gained three new feature, which were previously only available in the classic version of Search Console.

The following features have been added:

  • Managing users and permissions
  • Adding sites and validating ownership
  • Mobile Usability report

Google confirmed these features are now available as of today.

As is evident by today’s announcement, Google continues to add legacy features to the new version of Search Console.

The new Search Console is technically still in beta although it’s widely available to everyone.

One of the reasons why it’s still in beta is because it doesn’t yet have the full set of features that are available in the classic Search Console.

So if you’ve been holding off on using the new Search Console full-time due to lack of features, you can be assured that Google remains committed to migrating features from the classic version.

At this point, one of the most compelling reasons to use the new Search Console is gaining access to 16 months worth of historical data.

By comparison, the classic version of Search Console allows users to access only 90 days worth of data.

Other benefits that the new version of Search Console offers over the classic version are:

Despite the new Search Console not having all the features of the classic version, it has many unique features of its own that make it worth using.

With that said, users can easily toggle back and forth between the two versions.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
ADVERTISEMENT
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

Advertisement