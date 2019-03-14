Google Adds DuckDuckGo As a Search Option in Chrome for the First Time

For the first time, DuckDuckGo is an option that users can select as their default search provider in Google Chrome.

With the release of Chrome 73 earlier this week, DuckDuckGo has been added to the list of default search engine choices in over 60 markets.

A Google software engineer noted on GitHub that this change is based on recently collected data about usage statistics.

“The default search engine (DSE) list is being refreshed from recently collected data… The list of engine references for each country is being completely replaced based on new usage statistics…”

Data shows that usage of DuckDuckGo is growing. The search engine hit a company record of 1 billion searches per month this past January.

DuckDuckGo’s record-breaking month led to a 78% year-over-year increase from the 654 million searches served in January 2018.

Being available as a search engine option in the world’s most used browser is sure to be positive for DuckDuckGo’s continued growth.

Regarding this change, DuckDuckGo founder Gabe Weinberg tells TechCrunch:

“We’re glad that Google has recognized the importance of offering consumers a private search option.”

Previously, Chrome users would have to navigate directly to the DuckDuckGo home page or install the browser extension.

Now, avid users of DuckDuckGo can opt to use Chrome’s search bar to access their search provider of choice.