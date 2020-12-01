  1. SEJ
  2.  » 
  3. Webinar

Get Better Reporting from SEMrush Data Studio Connector [Webinar]

Join our next webinar and learn how you can make the most of Google Data Studio to get advanced SEO insights and generate better reports.

Get Better Reporting from SEMrush Data Studio Connector [Webinar]

Looking for advanced ways to work with your marketing data, better present insights, and improve reporting across your SEO activities?

Join our next sponsored Search Engine Journal webinar on tomorrow (December 2) at 2 p.m. ET.

In this presentation from Nick Wilsdon, Partner at Torque Partnership, you will learn:

  • How a data integration can support your SEO activities.
  • Some practical examples of how to utilize this data within some sharable reports.
  • Useful insights for advanced marketers with enterprise clients or multiple international markets.
  • To get the most of this webinar, you should already have some previous knowledge of Data Studio.

Wilsdon will share some advanced use-cases with the SEMrush Data Studio Connector.

I will host a live Q&A session following the presentation.

See you soon!

register

CategoryToolsWebinar
Loren Baker

Loren Baker

Founder at Foundation Digital

Loren Baker is the Founder of SEJ, an Advisor at Alpha Brand Media and runs Foundation Digital, a digital marketing ... [Read full bio]