While we do all we can to entice users to read our content from start to finish, the harsh reality is that most readers are skimmers when ingesting online content.

The old adage is that for every 10 visitors, eight will read your headline but only two will go on to read the rest of the article. What’s more, you have to get them to your page in the first place and often, they’re making that decision based on the title they see in search and social.

Writing magnetic headlines is essential for attracting more visitors to your website.

Fortunately, there are free title generator tools available to help you write headlines that are concise, click-worthy, and SEO-friendly.

Here are the best free title generators you can use to write better headlines and make every click count.

Why Use Free Title Generator Tools?

Boring, poorly optimized headlines could be one reason why your content marketing is falling flat. Your blog post and web page headlines play a major role in drawing in clicks from the SERPs and social media.

Free title generator tools help you create engaging headlines to get users interested in your content. These tools use automated technology to piece together effective headlines based on what typically performs best across a variety of marketing channels.

Do These Headline Tools Actually Work?

Free title generator tools do work in that they provide suggestions for click-worthy, descriptive titles.

However, there are limitations. Free tools are often not the most advanced when it comes to SEO and certainly don’t understand your target audience as well as you do.

When using these tools, keep your audience in mind. Consider what they are searching for, what they find most engaging, and how they engage with your existing content.

Also, be sure to utilize data-driven SEO tools to inform your keyword research and on-page optimization.

Free Title Generator Tools for Better Headlines

Using title generators can significantly cut down on the amount of time (and brainpower) it takes to write creative headlines from scratch.

Even if these tools aren’t perfect, the ideas generated can great starting off points for your final article headlines.

Here are the best free title makers and generators you can use to write the best article headlines with ease.

1. HubSpot: Blog Ideas Generator

HubSpot’s Blog Ideas Generator presents one of the best tools for coming up with creative blog post ideas and creative headlines.

Simply enter a noun as the primary focus for your article and HubSpot’s tool will come up with a list of five headlines for free.

There is also an option to access a year’s worth of article ideas with a paid HubSpot subscription.

2. The HOTH: Blog Topic Headline Title Generator

The HOTH is a popular content creation and marketing provider that offers an array of tools business owners and marketers can use.

Their free Blog Topic Headline Title Generator allows you to create headlines with just a press of a button to help you drive the most clicks to your articles.

You can even specify your chosen keyword, target audience, and more to customize the headline to best fit your content and niche.

3. SEOPressor: Blog Title Generator

SEOPressor’s Blog Title Generator allows users to access endless article suggestions, catchy headlines, and attention-grabbing blog topics to level up their content marketing.

Simply plug in your target keyword and whether the term is a location, brand, person, etc. and SEOPressor will generate a headline to match.

4. Portent’s Content Idea Generator

Portent is another fan favorite when it comes to content idea generation and headlines.

The Content Idea Generator offers a slew of article topics to tackle on your blog and will provide several headline options to make writing your titles even easier.

You can use these titles for your blog articles, podcast episodes, or videos.

5. Content Row: Headline Generator

Content Row offers a simple Headline Generator for coming up with headline ideas, blog titles, video titles, and more.

This is a great tool if you don’t want all the bells and whistles the other generators have to offer.

Simply enter your main topic and let Content Row get to work. You can also analyze existing headlines for quality and “clickability.”

6. Tweak Your Biz: Title Generator

Tweak Your Biz’s Title Generator boasts title optimizing capabilities that can drive 50% more traffic to your website.

It also claims to help you generate Tweets and Facebook Likes for more social media engagement. Just enter your topic and go!

9. CoSchedule: Headline Analyzer

One of the best hacks for writing great headlines is to analyze headlines that are already ranking high in search and performing well across marketing channels.

CoSchedule’s Headline Analyzer helps you assess what’s working so you can apply these insights to your own headlines.

Write headlines backed by data for peak content marketing performance.

10. SumoMe: Kickass Headline Generator

Pardon our French, but SumoMe’s Kickass Headline Generator is one of the best for writing, well, kickass headlines.

Tap into a variety of options to choose what kind of content you want to generate a headline for and SumoMe will get you started.

Select from “Playful” to “Controversial” to “DIY” to write headlines that are sure to grab views.

11. BlogAbout: Blog Title Generator

BlogAbout’s sleek Blog Title Generator tool is super intuitive and makes it easy to create headlines in just a few clicks.

No need to overthink your blog titles when you have BlogAbout to do most of the work.

This tool also claims to help users triple their traffic with better headlines and CRO.

12. Advanced Marketing Institute

Don’t let the fancy name fool you – Advanced Marketing Institute’s Headline Analyzer is an easy-to-use tool that analyzes the effectiveness of your headlines.

Simply enter your headline and this free tool will analyze it to determine its Emotional Marketing Value (EMV) – a metric for assessing the emotional appeal of your post title.

13. Inbound Now’s Headline Templates

Inbound Now’s headline tool takes a different format by providing automatically generated headline templates. Overcome writer’s block with a simple “Click to Generate Title Idea” and Inbound Now has got you covered.

Find headline templates such as:

The [Insert Well Known Industry Expert] Way to [Problem Solving Keyword]

How to Recover From a [Common Problem Keyword]

Why Your [Keyword] is Missing the Mark (And How You Can Fix It)

14. FatJoe: Blog Post Title Headline Generator

FatJoe’s popular headline generator tool allows users to generate over 100 blog post ideas in just a few seconds.

Stumped on how to come up with a title for your latest blog post? You’ll never run out of options here.

Enter your chosen topic or focus keyword for a clickable, SEO-friendly headline.

15. Kopywriting Kourse: Title Generator

The Kopywriting Kourse offers a treasure trove of copywriting, content writing, and content marketing tools for writers, marketers, and business owners.

The Title Generator tool helps users generate over 100 titles for videos, articles, emails, and more to make their content stand out.

Tap into this free resource for nearly endless headline ideas.

16. Sharethrough: Headline Analyzer

How engaging is your headline? Sharethrough’s Headline Analyzer has the answer.

Enter your blog post headline to generate a simple report of how your title measures up in terms of quality, readability, engagement, impression, and more.

This is one of the more comprehensive tools for assessing the effectiveness of your headlines.

17. Title-Generator.com

Title-Generator.com, as the domain name implies, is a free title generation tool that empowers users to create awesome headlines.

This tool boasts the ability to generate over 700 titles for ad campaigns, blog posts, emails, and beyond.

Just enter your keyword and get headlines in seconds.

18. Content Majestic: Blog Title Generator

Write majestic headlines with Content Majestic’s Blog Title Generator. Content Majestic makes the steps as simple as possible so you can create headlines with ease:

Enter your keyword in the first tab. Select the format of the keyword. Click “Go.”

This tool is effective in saving you time and helps you brainstorm topics and creative titles.

Content Majestic even states, “If you lack creativity or need a kick-start for your technology-related content, this is the tool for you.”

19. Thrive: Headline Optimizer

Analyze your headlines and optimize them like a boss with Thrive Theme’s Headline Optimizer. Thrive provides an array of resources to help you write better headlines, calculate click-throughs, and test your headlines for results.

20. Answer the Public: Search Listening Tool

Answer the Public is a “search listening tool” that helps users come up with smart content marketing ideas.

The tool identifies what topics and questions users are searching for most and then creates a web of engaging content ideas.

Users love Answer the Public for its engaging interface, humorous branding, and raw search insights.

Top Tips for Writing Headlines

Whether you use free headline generator tools or not, it’s good to know best practices for writing headlines. Here are some top tips for writing effective article headlines:

Keep It Simple

The best headlines are simple, easy to read, and get right to the point. Don’t bury your article topic under a bunch of superfluous adjectives; make the main topic obvious. If it needs extensive clarification, it’s not simple enough.

Keep Them Short

Headlines with 6-7 words tend to perform better than longer headlines. These headlines are just long enough to provide information about what the article is about.

Use Numbers

Numbers denote measurable information and are an eye-catching addition to an otherwise boring headline. Listicles are some of the most popular articles, for example, as readers are inclined to click on an article that that summarizes the “best of” for whatever topic they are searching for.

Don’t Forget SEO

Your headlines should not only be clickable but searchable. Including a focus keyword in your headline can help your article rank in organic search, drawing in more website visitors from Google and other search engines.

Add Interesting Adjectives

While it’s best to state the obvious in your headlines, this doesn’t mean your titles have to be a bore. Including an interesting adjective can help your article stand out on social media or against similar articles in the search results.

Write Magnetic Headlines With the Best Tools

Online headline generators make it easy to write attention-grabbing headlines that draw in website visitors, boost social media engagement, build brand awareness, and much more.

You don’t have to rely on your own creative skills to come up with post titles – there are plenty of automated tools that will do the heavy lifting for you.

Improve your SEO content with the right tools so you can generate more traffic, increase conversions, and grow your business without breaking the bank. Free title maker tools can help you get there.

