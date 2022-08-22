How To Forecast SEO With Better Precision & Transparency [Webinar]

As SEO professionals and marketers, we tend to be obsessed with data. And rightfully so.

Good, clean data can tell a story.

It gives you insights into what happened and can help you plan an outlook for the future.

Speaking of the future, when it’s time to ask for an SEO budget, do you get nightmares about presenting it to your boss or to the shareholders investing in your strategy?

I feel your pain.

As a young marketer, I vividly remember going into one of my first budget meetings. Once my boss saw the budget proposal, he was visibly agitated and didn’t let me proceed before asking why I wanted that much.

I didn’t even get to the second slide to explain and he wanted to know what he was getting for that investment. Talk about stressful.

How do we make this less stressful?

Let’s start here: You know that SEO drives success; let’s learn how to prove it.

Reliable SEO forecasts – that clean data we were talking about before – come in handy here.

You’ll be able to build a strategy that your shareholders can trust through transparent, precise, and reliable forecasting – one that confirms your SEO value and shows your expertise!

