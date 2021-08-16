Facebook’s 11 Tips For Better Video Ads

Facebook shares 11 tips for creating better video ads, which are based on the latest research into what’s working right now.

Findings from this research are published in a Facebook-commissioned report on social online video effectiveness.

Video is now the pre-eminent medium for brands to reach their customers, Facebook says.

For every dollar invested into social video ads, there’s the potential to drive 39% more sales than static social ads.

The single largest factor affecting the performance of video ads is not where they’re placed or who they’re targeting — it’s their creative quality.

On average, Facebook found 70% of the potential ROI from video ads comes from the creative itself, while the remaining 30% is driven by the executional elements.

To help marketers improve what’s likely to drive the most sales, Facebook put together 11 tips to steer the creative direction of video ads toward customer action.

11 Ways to Improve Video Ad Creative

Through extensive research and testing, Facebook came up with 11 best practice principles for driving results with video ads.

These principles are separated into Best Practice and Highly Recommended categories.

Best Practices for Video Ads

Facebook’s definition of a best practice is something that every marketer should aim to achieve for every ad they produce.

1. Mobile-first : Use a vertical 4:5 format on Facebook and a square format on Instagram. Ads should be made for the platform where most people will view them.

: Use a vertical 4:5 format on Facebook and a square format on Instagram. Ads should be made for the platform where most people will view them. 2. Sound off: Video ads should be able to be viewed, understood, and enjoyed without sound. As Facebook autoplays ads without sound, this is necessary to capture attention.

Video ads should be able to be viewed, understood, and enjoyed without sound. As Facebook autoplays ads without sound, this is necessary to capture attention. 3. Showcase product or service: The product or service being sold should be the main focus of the ad. Highlighting something else can be confusing to customers.

The product or service being sold should be the main focus of the ad. Highlighting something else can be confusing to customers. 4. Single focus: Each video ad should communicate a clear and single message. Avoid squeezing multiple messages into one ad.

Each video ad should communicate a clear and single message. Avoid squeezing multiple messages into one ad. 5. Highlight your brand : The creative’s branding and message should appear near the start of the video. This is said to help with retention.

: The creative’s branding and message should appear near the start of the video. This is said to help with retention. 6. Get to the point : Having the ad’s message up front makes it easier for consumers to get the key details. If the message is later in the video, the information may be missed.

: Having the ad’s message up front makes it easier for consumers to get the key details. If the message is later in the video, the information may be missed. 7. Use Movement: Having movement or fast edits at the start of an ad can capture consumers’ attention and make it more likely for them to watch the whole video.

Highly Recommended Video Ad Practices

Highly recommended principles can enhance the quality of ad creative, but they’re not 100% necessary for all ads.

Marketers should at least try to experiment with these factors, Facebook says.

8. Say less : Ads should be succinct in their messaging. An ad that’s short and succinct is likely to be more effective than a longer one.

: Ads should be succinct in their messaging. An ad that’s short and succinct is likely to be more effective than a longer one. 9. Non-traditional storytelling : Because consumers often view only a fraction of video ads, try using a storytelling arc that starts with a bang before concluding shortly afterwards.

: Because consumers often view only a fraction of video ads, try using a storytelling arc that starts with a bang before concluding shortly afterwards. 10. Keep their interest : Including more peaks in the story via twists and surprises can hold viewers’ attention until the end.

: Including more peaks in the story via twists and surprises can hold viewers’ attention until the end. 11. Visual interest: Include bright colours and close ups of any details or features. Given the size of a mobile screen, close ups can more effectively show and communicate the product or service.

For more data and insight into social video ads, see the full report.