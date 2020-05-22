Facebook Shops for Small Businesses & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about the new Facebook feature that has small businesses thinking big and the digital marketing news of the week on the Marketing O’Clock podcast.

Businesses will have the ability to sell their products directly through the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

Twitter is testing new features that allow users to limit replies to only their followers or only users who are mentioned in the original Tweet.

Shopify announced a slew of updates this week including payment plan options, tipping, gift cards, a new POS design, and much more.

Google is phasing out the beta for the swipeable image carousel in search ads. Instead, they’ll be focusing on image extensions moving forward.

Carl Hendy delivers our take of the week, which we might want to save for the next time there is a Google core update.

My Google core update blog post: 📈 Some sites improved visibility.

📉 Some sites lost visibility.

⚒ Need to fix technical issues.

🤦🏼 Need to improve UX.

💩 Don’t have crap content. ➡️ Sign up here for my newsletter. — Carl Hendy (@carlhendy) May 16, 2020

Then we answer your digital market questions during our lightning round:

Who acquired Giphy for $400 million?

What is Google doing to find a replacement for third-party cookies?

When could you start to see backlogged Google My Business reviews?

Where can you find average frequency metrics on LinkedIn?

Why will recipe publishers love the new Search Console feature?

How can you get your YouTube ads to run on up and coming, niche channels?

If you enjoyed the show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site to read today’s articles and subscribe!

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North