Facebook Shops for Small Businesses & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

On this week's episode of Marketing O'Clock, Facebook Shops make their way to a business page near you, Twitter allows users to limit replies, and more.

Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld talk about the new Facebook feature that has small businesses thinking big and the digital marketing news of the week on the Marketing O’Clock podcast.

Introducing Facebook Shops 

Businesses will have the ability to sell their products directly through the Facebook and Instagram platforms.

New Twitter conversation settings

Twitter is testing new features that allow users to limit replies to only their followers or only users who are mentioned in the original Tweet.

Shopify updates announced

Shopify announced a slew of updates this week including payment plan options, tipping, gift cards, a new POS design, and much more.

Google ends Gallery Ads beta

Google is phasing out the beta for the swipeable image carousel in search ads. Instead, they’ll be focusing on image extensions moving forward.

Carl Hendy delivers our take of the week, which we might want to save for the next time there is a Google core update.

Then we answer your digital market questions during our lightning round:

  • Who acquired Giphy for $400 million?
  • What is Google doing to find a replacement for third-party cookies?
  • When could you start to see backlogged Google My Business reviews?
  • Where can you find average frequency metrics on LinkedIn?
  • Why will recipe publishers love the new Search Console feature?
  • How can you get your YouTube ads to run on up and coming, niche channels?

If you enjoyed the show, head over to the Marketing O’Clock site to read today’s articles and subscribe!

Featured Image Credit: Cypress North

CategoryNewsSEJ Network
Christine Zirnheld

Christine Zirnheld

Digital Marketer at Cypress North

Christine "Shep" Zirnheld is a digital marketer at Cypress North & cohost of Marketing O'Clock on the Search Engine Journal ... [Read full bio]

