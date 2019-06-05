Start Now!
Facebook Makes it Easier to Create Video Ads Out of Static Images

Facebook is adding new features to its Video Creation Kit which simplify the process of creating mobile video ads.

Introduced last year, Facebook’s Video Creation Kit is a tool that allows businesses to take static images and convert them into a video ad.

Now, the Video Creation Kit offers the following new features:

  • Turn one video into multiple videos with various aspect ratios for the news feed and stories.
  • More templates, such as single-image templates that take a static image and add motion to it.
  • Font options have been expanded with 20 additional fonts.
    Drafts can be saved and finished at a later time.
  • New stickers and templates for seasonal ads, such as summer vacation and back to school ads.

Facebook will continue to add seasonal templates throughout the year tailored to holidays and other special events.

