Start Now!
Advertisement

Facebook Lets Users Share Music from Spotify to Stories

Matt Southern Matt Southern
Matt Southern SEJ STAFF Matt SouthernLead News Writer at Search Engine Journal
Bio
Follow
 / 
Facebook Lets Users Share Music from Spotify to Stories
ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook has gained another popular Instagram feature, the ability to share songs from Spotify to stories.

This feature builds off of Instagram’s capabilities as users will now hear a 15-second clip of a song before tapping to listen to the full version.

When sharing Spotify songs to Instagram stories, users only see the album art with no audio at all.

“We’re always building new ways to help you share your music on Spotify with your fans — everywhere they hang out… Today, we’re rolling out a more powerful way to connect with fans on Facebook Stories — with 15-second song previews.”

You can share songs from Spotify to Facebook stories in just a few steps:

  • Tap “Share” when viewing the track on Spotify
  • Select Facebook as the destination
  • Customize your Story
  • Post it

It’s also possible to share entire albums and playlists to Facebook stories, but the 15-second previews will only play when sharing a single track.

CategoryNewsFacebook
ADVERTISEMENT

Subscribe to SEJ

Get our daily newsletter from SEJ's Founder Loren Baker about the latest news in the industry!

Ebook
Matt Southern

Matt Southern

Lead News Writer at Search Engine Journal

Matt Southern has been the lead news writer at Search Engine Journal since 2013. With a degree in communications, Matt ... [Read full bio]

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Related Posts
Advertisement
Read the Next Article
Read the Next