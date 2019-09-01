Facebook Lets Users Share Music from Spotify to Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook has gained another popular Instagram feature, the ability to share songs from Spotify to stories.

This feature builds off of Instagram’s capabilities as users will now hear a 15-second clip of a song before tapping to listen to the full version.

When sharing Spotify songs to Instagram stories, users only see the album art with no audio at all.

“We’re always building new ways to help you share your music on Spotify with your fans — everywhere they hang out… Today, we’re rolling out a more powerful way to connect with fans on Facebook Stories — with 15-second song previews.”

You can share songs from Spotify to Facebook stories in just a few steps:

Tap “Share” when viewing the track on Spotify

Select Facebook as the destination

Customize your Story

Post it

It’s also possible to share entire albums and playlists to Facebook stories, but the 15-second previews will only play when sharing a single track.