Facebook Launches Marketing Analytics Certificate Program

Facebook is adding to its library of certificate programs with the launch of the six-course Marketing Analytics Professional Certification.

Offered in conjunction with Coursera, the program teaches the skills necessary for success in the field of marketing analytics.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the demand for marketing analysts is projected to grow by 96,000 job openings each year.

Anyone interested in pursuing a career in this field can enroll in the program, even with no prior experience.

Facebook says the courses will teach you what you need to know to be a valuable job candidate.

At the end of the program you’ll earn both the Coursera and the Facebook Marketing Science Professional Certification, provided you meet all the prerequisites.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

Here’s how to enroll in the course and what’s required to complete it.

Facebook Marketing Analytics Professional Certificate

How to Enroll

Facebook’s new professional certificate is offered through Coursera.

Those with an existing subscription to Coursera can enroll in the program at no additional charge.

Non-members can try the program for free for 7-days. After that a monthly subscription is required.

It’s unlikely anyone will be able to complete the program within the free trial period, as Facebook estimates it will take 80 hours to finish.

Considering the program is created to make you an employable marketing analyst, it makes sense that you can’t speedrun it.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

However, the trial period should be enough time to decide if it’s worth paying for, or if the field of marketing analytics is right for you in the first place.

What’s Included In The Program

Developed by marketing analytics experts at Aptly, the program includes six courses that will teach you how to:

Apply basic marketing principles and make decisions based on data.

Apply the OSEMN data analysis framework to approach common analytics questions.

Use essential analytics tools like Python and SQL to help you gather, connect, and analyze relevant data.

Collect, sort, evaluate, and visualize marketing data using Tableau.

Design experiments and test hypotheses to evaluate advertising effectiveness.

Use Facebook Ads Manager to test ad effectiveness and evaluate the results.

Throughout the course you’ll have opportunities to apply the skills you learn in hands-on data analysis projects.

The completed projects can even be added to your portfolio to show a potential employer, Facebook says.

What You Get For Completing The Program

Completing the course requires passing a final exam offered through Facebook Blueprint.

Facebook provides a study guide to help you prepare for the exam.

The study guide is technically the sixth and final course, which is only available after completing the first five courses.

So you can’t join and jump right to the exam. You have to go through the entire program from start to finish.

Advertisement Continue Reading Below

After completing the exam you’ll earn the Marketing Science Certification from Facebook and Coursera.

The certificate can be added to your website, LinkedIn profile, resume, or wherever you want to show it off.

You’ll also get exclusive access to the Facebook Certification Career Network—a job search platform with 130+ employers looking to hire people with these exact certificates.

The program is available starting today and can be completed at your leisure. Just remember to cancel the free trial if you decide it’s not for you.

Source: Facebook For Business

Featured Image: PureSolution/Shutterstock