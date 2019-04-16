Facebook is Improving Ads Manager and Business Manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook shared plans to update both Ads Manager and Business Manager making them easier to use.

An improved version of Ads Manager is being released now, with an updated Business Manager coming later this year.

New Ads Manager

Facebook has begun rolling out a simpler version of the Ads Manager interface.

Updates to Ads Manager include:

More simplified navigation features

A cleaner design

A new campaign management experience

Those who have access to the revamped interface will see a new navigation bar, which offers users more space to manage ads.

The new navigation bar also highlights tools that offer more insight into ad performance and reporting.

Facebook is updating the campaign creation experience with a new copy and paste functionality. It’s said to offer more flexibility when building ads.

An auto-naming feature will allow businesses to customize their campaign, ad set, and ad names even faster.

Lastly, more intuitive ad-level creative and placement editing tools are being planned as well.

These updates are rolling out now and are expected to be available to everyone by next year.

New Business Manager

Facebook plans to update Business Manager to let agencies activate their clients’ campaigns faster than before.

Updates to Business Manager will include:

A seamless process for agencies to onboard new clients.

A better way for agencies to manage clients’ historical reporting.

An easier way to assign and organize assets to people.

There’s no timeframe for when the updates to Business Manager will be available, Users can expect to see it sometime later this year.