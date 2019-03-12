Advertisement

Facebook is Changing How it Measures Ad Relevance

Facebook is updating its ad reporting, replacing the single relevance score with three new relevance metrics.

There will also be changes to how Facebook calculates the potential reach of ads.

Lastly, some lesser used metrics are being removed from Facebook’s ad reporting.

Here’s a more detailed look at everything that was announced today.

Three new ways of reporting relevance

Facebook’s ad relevance score measures how effective an ad was at reaching its intended audience.

It used to be measured as a single metric. Soon it will be replaced with the following three new metrics:

  • Quality ranking: An ad’s perceived quality compared with ads competing for the same audience.
  • Engagement rate ranking: How an ad’s expected engagement rate compared with ads competing for the same audience.
  • Conversion rate ranking: How an ad’s expected conversion rate compared with ads that had the same optimization goal and competed for the same audience.

Facebook will begin introducing the above three “relevance diagnostics” over the coming weeks.

The previous relevance metric will be removed on April 30.

Changes to the ‘potential reach’ metric

Facebook is changing the way it estimates potential reach.

When estimating how many people are likely to see an ad, Facebook will only include those who were shown an ad in the last 30 days.

Previously, potential reach was estimated based on the number of total monthly active users on the network.

So it didn’t factor in whether some of those users may not have been able to view ads.

This change is being made in response to advertisers asking for estimates that more closely align with actual results.

Removal of lesser used metrics

In April, Facebook will remove the following ad metrics:

  • Offers Saved
  • Cost Per Offer Saved
  • Relevance Score
  • Messaging Replies
  • Cost per Messaging Reply
  • Mobile App Purchase ROAS
  • Web Purchase ROAS

The metrics listed above are being replaced with other metrics that are said to be more actionable.

“For example, we are introducing the posts saved metric so businesses can see how many people saved their ads. Offer ads will be counted in the new posts saved metric, so we’re removing the offers saved metric.”

These changes are rolling out gradually over the coming months.

