Facebook Helps Small Businesses with Ticketed Virtual Events & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

Page owners will now have the ability to host online events via Facebook and charge an optional attendance fee.

Facebook will not profit off of ticket sales, with 100% of the cost of admission going to the business hosting the event.

These new events are currently available in 20 countries and businesses must be eligible for partner monetization to qualify.

Google has a new tool for webmasters, Search Console Insights.

Despite the confusing name, this new feature is powered by data from both Search Console and Google Analytics to help publishers and content creators understand how their audience is finding and responding to their content.

This experience is not optimized for desktop but can help you take a closer look at how your site is performing on mobile.

The easiest way to access Search Console Insights is simply by searching “Search Console Insights” on Google.

The latest version of Microsoft Advertising Editor supports automated recommendations which can be reviewed or implemented directly from the Editor interface.

More importantly, it also allows advertisers to set audience associations at the campaign level, which was previously only available at the ad group level unless edited online.

This week’s take of the week is a Twitter thread that stemmed from this insightful Google Ads recommendation shared by Stephanie Woods. From there, PPC Chat piled on with their fiery takes on Google Ads.

Google Ads is recommending that I raise my target CPA from $100 to $12,609 for two extra conversions. Seems legit, lol. #ppcchat pic.twitter.com/3J66EI4m3N — Stephanie Woods (@steph_woods) August 17, 2020

Then, ICYMI, James Webster has a fool-proof way to test smart shopping campaigns.

Fancy giving smart shopping campaign a go but don't want to risk performance? Here is a thread that will show you the best way to trial smart shopping campaigns💡 (1/7) #ppcchat — James Webster (@PPC_Webster) August 19, 2020

Get answers to your burning digital marketing questions during our lightning round segment.

Who is ever going to use LinkedIn’s new TikTok-like feature?

What do you need to know about new custom audiences in Google Ads?

When you’re all caught up on Instagram, what should you do next?

Where advertisers are now permitted to sell masks sanitizer online

Why chaos ensued over Google’s custom image header test

How to use Google’s new activity cards

