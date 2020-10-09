Social media managers can now become Facebook certified through an official online program and enhance their credentials with an industry-recognized badge.

The Facebook Community Manager Certification Program is offered through Facebook Blueprint where there are currently over 90 eLearning courses.

Courses from Facebook Blueprint are free to take, though there is a fee for taking the final exam.

Certification badges from Facebook Blueprint are “widely recognized in various industries,” the company says.

Credentials earned from this particular certification will help community managers stand out as recognized experts in a highly competitive field.

For Community Managers By Community Managers

Facebook says its community manager certification program is created by experienced practitioners.

Their experience encompasses a wide range of business types including agencies, brands, nonprofits, and NGOs.

The certification is designed to measure community managers’ understanding and application of best practices and industry standards.

Some of the certification topic areas include:

Defining and establishing a community : Building an online community, community goals and community guiding principles.

: Building an online community, community goals and community guiding principles. Developing community strategies and processes : Best practices for managing audiences, tapping into the platform, building a brand, launching effectively, building and supporting your team, nurturing strong partnerships, and developing efficient operational workflows.

: Best practices for managing audiences, tapping into the platform, building a brand, launching effectively, building and supporting your team, nurturing strong partnerships, and developing efficient operational workflows. Making strategic content decisions for a community : Serving up relevant content, keeping track of trends and planning goal-driven activities.

: Serving up relevant content, keeping track of trends and planning goal-driven activities. Engaging and moderating a community : Understanding the onboarding process for new members, community operations, member-to-member connections, engagement tactics, community standards and terms of service, as well as safely and thoughtfully handling crises and conflicts.

: Understanding the onboarding process for new members, community operations, member-to-member connections, engagement tactics, community standards and terms of service, as well as safely and thoughtfully handling crises and conflicts. Measuring and analyzing community success: Content performance, feedback collection, data reporting and sustainability.

Free Resources

As mentioned, all material needed to prepare for the certification exam is completely free.

The free resources available as part of the community manager certification program include:

Online Courses : Learn more about the above-listed topics with 5 online courses ranging from 15 to 35 minutes in length.

: Learn more about the above-listed topics with 5 online courses ranging from 15 to 35 minutes in length. Study Guide : An 81-page downloadable study guide which covers all areas listed above.

: An 81-page downloadable study guide which covers all areas listed above. Practice Test: Take a 30-question practice test before moving on to the final exam.

Completion of the online courses is not required in order to earn the certification, but Facebook does require completion of the practice test.

If you’re an experienced community manager perhaps it’s best to jump right into the practice test at the beginning.

From there you’ll have an understanding of which topics you need to spend more time studying (if any) before the final exam.

Taking the Final Exam

All Facebook Blueprint Certification exams cost 150 US dollars per exam.

Exams can be taken as many times as needed to pass, but a fee will be charged each time the exam is taken.

Facebook uses a scaled scoring system which ranges from 300-1000 with a minimum score of 700 to pass.

The exam process itself is treated very seriously. A valid, government issued photo ID is required to take the exam, and the testing area needs to be examined via webcam.

You will also be monitored via webcam throughout the duration of the exam, which is roughly 120 minutes, to ensure you don’t access any personal resources.

After successfully completing the exam, you will receive a badge certifying your competency in community management.

The certification is valid for 24 months. Earning a certification also grants access to an exclusive Facebook Group where you can connect with other certified community managers.

Sources: Facebook for Business, Facebook Blueprint, Facebook certification FAQ