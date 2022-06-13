6 Best Enterprise Tools & Platforms For Technical SEO

Having a strong technical infrastructure helps search engines crawl and index your content.

By improving the technical aspects of a website – such as site structure, file compression, and load time – technical SEO can help boost your website’s visibility and organic traffic.

While it’s possible to perform many technical SEO tasks manually, several tools and platforms can automate or simplify these tasks.

Here are some of the best enterprise-level technical SEO tools and platforms, why they are awesome, their high-level features, and their pricing.

1. SEORadar

SEORadar, a powerful paid tool, provides focused URL change monitoring and alerts related to site changes which can negatively impact organic traffic.

This is a fantastic platform to have in your arsenal.

When something gets broken, you want to know before it harms your site and bottom line.

For example, let’s say you’re Nike.com and your Air Jordan page goes from a 200 to a 404 error.

If you added that page to the list of URLs you want to track in SEORadar, you would get notified the moment the URL status code changes to a 404.

More importantly, you can fix the issues before they have a noticeable impact on traffic and revenue.

Further, if a page appears to have been deleted or removed, and your client wants to know why their traffic declined, SEORadar can verify that the page actually brought in $3 million in revenue, wasn’t deleted, and any redirects didn’t result in any significant revenue loss.

Another cool SEORadar feature: You can control what pages and what alerts are triggered and get source code and screenshots archived.

This is a great feature if you have a site with thousands of pages that bring in tons of traffic, revenue, and sales.

Price: SEORadar is not cheap. Be prepared to shell out big bucks every month, especially if you have an enterprise-level website with hundreds of thousands, or millions, of important landing pages. But it all may be worth it.

2. seoClarity

One of the best all-in-one SEO platforms out there, seoClarity provides AI insights and automates SEO execution.

Another great feature: seoClarity offers unlimited crawls – no limits on crawl depth, crawl speed, or data exports.

With seoClarity, you can crawl JS, get log file analysis, and track real-time issues.

The platform is awesome because it recently acquired RankSense, which provides brands with fast SEO results at scale and can implement immediate changes to most SEO meta tags, structured data, and redirects.

Price: Custom and much more cost-effective than BrightEdge, Searchmetrics, Conductor, etc. Pricing starts at around $750 per month, and they offer custom plans.

3. Screaming Frog

A desktop application popular among technical SEO pros, Screaming Frog allows you to crawl websites and analyze various technical SEO factors.

It also boasts an extensive list of features, including the ability to integrate with other tools and platforms.

Screaming Frog offers several features that make it easier to manage technical SEO tasks, such as site migrations, 404 errors, page speed, running list crawls, crawling staging sites, etc.

It is one of my favorite tools for running list crawls and accomplishing a quick crawl.

If, however, you’re running a huge website like Best Buy, it could take a while to crawl because of the millions of URLs.

In those instances, I would recommend a more enterprise-level crawling platform like Botify, Deepcrawl, or Oncrawl.

Price: Free for up to 500 URLs. The paid version is €149 per year.

4. Botify

Botify is a great crawler for enterprise-level brands.

Top features include data segmentation and holistic views that integrate keywords, crawls, and log files.

If you have a large website and need to crawl it, or do a technical audit, look no further than Botify.

It has one of the fastest crawlers in the space.

You can crawl your site at 250 URLs/second and render your JavaScript at 100 URLs/second.

Botify also tracks unlimited keyword queries sourced from actual searcher data and integrates with your website analytics and GSC to pull in revenue, traffic, and other important metrics.

The Botify Intelligence feature prioritizes your highest-impact opportunities and alerts you to potential SEO problems using machine learning, which are prioritized by impact.

It’s great to easily see what you should tackle first.

Price: Botify does not list pricing, but they do offer three plans to choose from.

5. Deepcrawl

Another great technical SEO platform, Deepcrawl, offers website crawling and analysis features.

It provides detailed reports on various technical SEO factors, including site structure, file sizes, redirects, and more.

One of the features I like most is the Deepcrawl Monitor Hub.

You can monitor website changes and detect potential issues with customized alerts using the hub.

It also offers a trendspotting dashboard that covers all your domains and projects in a single place.

Deepcrawl is also very fast and crawls massive enterprise sites at scale with actionable data.

Price: Deepcrawl does not list pricing on its website.

6. Oncrawl

If you need to do a technical audit, look no further than Oncrawl, an enterprise SEO crawler and log analyzer.

Oncrawl uses machine learning and data science to provide actionable insights and improve your technical SEO.

Oncrawl is especially cost-effective.

If you’re an SEO consultant or an agency on a budget and need a good solution, check out Oncrawl.

The platform offers most of the same features as the competitors except for monitoring and alerts.

BrightEdge and Conductor are also great enterprise-level platforms but were not included because BrightEdge acquired Oncrawl, and Conductor has integration with Deepcrawl inside the platform.

Price: Oncrawl offers three plans, starting at €49 per month.

Other Tools And Platforms

There are various enterprise tools and platforms available to help with technical SEO outside of the enterprise platforms.

Google Search Console is a free platform that provides data and insights into how your site performs on Google Search.

that provides data and insights into how your site performs on Google Search. Bing Webmaster Tools is another free platform that offers data and tools for optimizing your site for Bing search.

Both platforms offer a range of features, including submitting sitemaps, viewing search traffic and keyword data, and troubleshooting technical issues.

Several additional paid enterprise SEO platforms offer more comprehensive features, such as rank tracking, competitor analysis, and custom reporting.

Wrapping Up

Technical SEO can be a daunting task for even the most experienced marketers.

There are many moving parts, and it’s easy to get lost.

Having the best tools and platforms at your disposal is essential. They will make your life so much easier.

Choose the right platform for your specific needs, as each one offers unique features and pricing plans.

But all the platforms mentioned in this article can help you win the war of the SERPs.

