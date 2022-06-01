seoClarity Acquires RankSense

Enterprise SEO platform seoClarity announced the acquisition of SEO automation company RankSense.

The RankSense scaled SEO solutions perfectly complement seoClarity’s offerings.

Here’s what the acquisition means for users.

seoClarity

seoClarity is an enterprise level SEO platform used by major companies to help improve and execute on their on SEO strategies. It features advanced site auditing technology and AI-based insights.

The platform offers ranking analysis, keyword research, NLP, and AI-based content marketing analysis and insights, technical SEO audits and automated reporting.

It is used by companies such as Zillow, Expedia and Orbitz and over 3,500 other brands and agencies.

According to the seoClarity website:

“Our SEO software brings together all enterprise SEO tools into one to provide actionable insights powered by Clarity Grid™. It leverages petabytes of data with AI to provide the most intelligent insights for your organic search and content performance.”

RankSense

RankSense is the company founded by Hamlet Batista, a figure who was a popular and much admired member of the SEO community.

RankSense is an SEO automation platform that detects SEO problems, implements solutions, and tracks performance. Its product is a good match for the enterprise level organizations, particularly those with thousands of pages, which seoClarity also services.

For example, RankSense can automate the process of creating search optimized title and meta description tags, which is important for websites that have a huge number of pages, allowing the company to scale their SEO.

RankSense analyzes web pages and is able to automatically summarize thousands of pages using its natural language processing technology.

After the optimization has been applied, RankSense next will track the performance to provide data to confirm if the optimizations are working.

Regarding the title and meta description optimization:

“Our proprietary natural language generation tool can summarize the content on the page for hundreds or thousands of pages.”

A Natural Match

RankSense is a natural match with seoClarity as both focus on automated solutions that scale SEO for larger companies and websites.

The wife of RankSense founder Hamlet Batista, Odette Martinez, is quoted as commenting:

“Hamlet had a passion for the search industry and solving SEO challenges. His contributions were vast and generous, and this move by seoClarity ensures that his vision and legacy will move forward.”

Mitul Gandhi, the co-founder and Chief Architect of seoClarity looks forward to adding RankSense technology to seoClarity:

“This acquisition of RankSense’s technology and IP adds another set of capabilities to our ClarityAutomate platform for enterprises… It paves the path for our vision of providing the most complete SEO technology to test, execute, and automate challenging SEO projects at scale.”

Source: seoClarity

Featured Image: Andrii Yalanskyi/Shutterstock