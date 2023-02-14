Enterprise SEO: 7 Use Cases To Level-Up Website Optimization With Website Intelligence

Website optimization has become more demanding for digital marketers.

Scaling can feel overwhelming, especially with the increased focus on user experience for search engines, accessibility compliance, and privacy recommendations.

So, how can you and your SEO team best prepare to take on these expanding responsibilities?

How can you use website intelligence to seamlessly scale your program on an enterprise level?

What tools and approaches can your organization use to adapt to the evolving nature of SEO?

On Feb 8, I moderated a webinar with Ali Habibzadeh, CTO at Lumar, and Ashley Berman Hale, VP of Professional Services at Lumar. They discussed innovative ways to help your website succeed in search while giving visitors a top-notch user experience.

What Is Website Intelligence?

Website Intelligence involves spotting hidden issues and discovering new opportunities to improve them, which drives more traffic and conversions.

How To Level-Up Use Website Intelligence For Website Optimization

Here are the top seven ways to experience the full potential of growing your business through your website.

#1. Improve Accessibility

Statistics show the importance of accessible websites for the 15% of the population living with disabilities and for customer consideration.’

The rise in ADA lawsuits and high errors on websites further emphasize this need.

So, one great key is to find ways to improve your website’s accessibility.

#2. Increase Speed By Addressing CSS Performance

Style sheets that are structured may have elements that cause slow rendering of your page.

Be sure to look for elements and other factors that cause the slow rendering:

Long, complex rules, especially ones containing.

Lots of transitions and animations.

Using @import to load other CSS files.

No longer about parsing HTML but CSS crawling.

Access to selectors is needed.

By addressing these issues, you can increase speed.

#3. Enhance Image Speed

Images are beneficial for a site giving a rich page experience for your clients. However, it can be damaging if not done correctly.

Some questions to ask yourself:

How are you cataloging and understanding images today?

Who contributes to the imagery on your site?

What data do they have access to?

By digging deeper, you will see how each person with access to images can contribute to site optimization.

Google Lens & Discover can also be powerful tools to optimize your site.

#4. Enforce Site Security

One of the sneaky tricks attackers use is Clickjacking — where the attacker’s malicious link is transparent and hiding in front of an authentic webpage. Hence, the user clicks the malicious link believing they clicked the authentic page.

Be sure to enable an audit on the tool running all the time because prevention is always key.

#5. Bring SEO Professionals & Devs Together

By working together, developers and SEO professionals can establish standards and run pre-production scans, catching most errors before they occur.

This collaboration can save significant time and money and lead to higher website optimization.

#6. Integrate Marketing & Tech SEO

Tech SEO is a key component that can amplify the impact of marketing efforts. However, many companies neglect this important connection and view website health and marketing as separate entities.

This approach is misguided, as the two are inextricably linked and can significantly impact a business’s success.

#7. Analyze Reviews

Analyzing customer reviews is essential for improving products/services, and a tool that integrates with business processes is crucial.

Your chosen review audit tool should collect feedback from multiple sources and be user-friendly and accessible to all, leading to better-informed decisions, increased customer satisfaction, and overall success.

Key Takeaways

Website intelligence is bigger than any one job.

Data is empowering.

We need this broad view and a command center to work together.

[Slides] Enterprise SEO: 7 Use Cases To Level-Up Website Optimization With Website Intelligence

Here’s the presentation:

