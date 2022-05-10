5 Key Enterprise SEO Priorities CMOs Need To Get Right [Ebook]

Even as marketing budgets were being reevaluated and pared back due to the pandemic, more resources were allocated to SEO.

In fact, 50.5% of SEO budgets had increased in the 12 months preceding our recent State of SEO survey.

Why is that?

Well, for starters, search is a two-way channel of communication between brands and the customers they serve.

As such, search has emerged as an invaluable source of consumer insights throughout pandemic-related business interruptions.

Search is where people go to find solutions to their problems – where they describe the issue they’re having and evaluate their options.

(And if you’re not there as a solution, then what?)

Search has evolved from a single channel to the nerve center of insights – your nerve center of insights.

These insights not only serve your business’s marketing goals but can also provide the intelligence to inform research, product development, customer service, and more.

And yes, search is also one of the most effective marketing channels, with compounding returns on your investments in technical SEO and optimized content.

As a marketing leader, how can you capitalize on these opportunities to gain visibility, quality traffic, and leads that ultimately impact the bottom line?

You’ll find everything you need to know in our new ebook, “5 Key Enterprise SEO Priorities CMOs Need To Get Right” by me, the founder of Search Engine Journal.

In it, I’ll outline a strategic framework to help CMOs set SEO priorities that matter and shares expert commentary, tips, and resources to help you succeed.

Inside our latest ebook, you’ll find:

Tips and shortcuts for establishing an SEO roadmap that closely aligns with your organization’s goals, taking resources into account.

Practical examples to help you win executive and team support for your SEO initiatives, no matter how ambitious.

Expert advice on creating productive, interdepartmental relationships to ensure your marketing initiatives aren’t relegated to the back burner.

Questions you need to ask in order to evaluate your tech stack so you can make the best possible use of AI-powered technologies for smart task automation, data analysis, and even machine-driven optimizations.

An overview of the SEO talent market and tips to help you attract, train, and retain the talent needed to succeed.

You’ll also find a wealth of recommended resources to sink your teeth into as you discover areas of opportunity for your unique needs.

“5 Key Enterprise SEO Priorities CMOs Need To Get Right” is for CMOs in every vertical, dealing with every level of marketing organization maturity.

We’ll meet you where you’re at and provide the tools you need to make informed decisions, get your team and executive suite onboard, and map out an SEO program built to perform today and over time.

Special thanks to our sponsors – TruPresence, InMotion Hosting, and Rock Content – for making this guide possible.

Grab yourself a copy, and let’s get started!