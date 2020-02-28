Enhanced Bing Webmaster Tools & This Week’s Digital Marketing News [PODCAST]

ADVERTISEMENT

On this week’s episode of Marketing O’Clock, we’re talking about the new Bing Webmaster Tools, a better export experience in Search Console, bad bots, and bad boats.

Join Jess Budde, Greg Finn, and Christine “Shep” Zirnheld as we break down these digital marketing headlines.

Greg tells us about the updates launching in early March, including a backlinks report, search performance report, and a refreshed sitemaps portal.

Shep shares how non-famous regular people can use this new feature to control their presence in the search results.

It’s about time! Jess tells you why brands are so excited about this new feature.

Fancy seeing a $2,000 purse on your couch?

This new feature has been spotted in the wild on luxury product listings.

Google Search Console’s lackluster data export tool is getting a makeover. Get ready for a faster, better experience.

Publishers have been issued manual actions from Google related to guest articles.

In our WTH segment, Jif peanut butter takes a stand in the animated looping video pronunciation debate.

Our @GIPHY x Jif Limited Edition Jars are back in stock on @amazon. But act quick – these will go faster than you can pronounce GIF with a Hard G. https://t.co/MribuBO6oP #JIFvsGIF — Jif® Peanut Butter (@Jif) February 26, 2020

Then we’re answering these questions during our lightning round:

Who is the new YouTube Liaison?

What did Steven Seagal do to upset the SEC?

When is Etsy going to start automatically advertising thier sellers’ products?

Where are people seeing “Made in the USA” ad extensions on Bing?

Why is Facebook banning certain Coronavirus ads?

How to preview your how-to markup

For more information on today’s articles, visit the Marketing O’Clock site. Be sure to subscribe while you’re there!

Thank you to our sponsors!

Ahrefs – An all-in-one SEO toolset that gives you the tools you need to rank your website in Google and get tons of search traffic.

Opteo – Helps Google Ads managers automate time-consuming manual tasks so they can spend more time on high-level strategy and creative work.

Image Credits

Featured Image: Samantha Hanson, Cypress North