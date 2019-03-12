Your Definitive Guide to Ecommerce Marketing in 2019 [EBOOK]

ADVERTISEMENT

Online shoppers are looking for the best deals before making a purchase decision – and a Google search is often the first step they take to discover a new brand or product.

Will your ecommerce store show up when they search? Will your product copy entice them enough to click the “Buy” button?

Search Engine Journal’s ebook, Ecommerce Marketing in 2019: The Definitive Guide, tackles what you need to know about ecommerce marketing today.

If you want your online store to win big this year, we’ve got the tools for you.

We’ve partnered with WordStream and Moz to teach online retailers how to set up an ecommerce business, digital marketing trends, and best practices for growing an online business.

This comprehensive guide will teach retailers and marketers on how to create a search-friendly ecommerce website that attracts traffic and sales.

Read Ecommerce Marketing in 2019: The Definitive Guide to learn:

The essential features that your ecommerce website must have . Find out the key elements that will help you create a great shopping experience for your customers.

. Find out the key elements that will help you create a great shopping experience for your customers. How to do ecommerce keyword research. Get to know the keywords that your potential customers are using to find the products you’re selling.

Get to know the keywords that your potential customers are using to find the products you’re selling. Technical and on-page SEO tactics for ecommerce. Discover how to keep your ecommerce website well optimized for search.

Discover how to keep your ecommerce website well optimized for search. Advanced PPC strategies for ecommerce . What are the paid search opportunities you can leverage to stay ahead of the competition.

. What are the paid search opportunities you can leverage to stay ahead of the competition. And so much more!

The ebook is divided into 12 easy-to-digest chapters written by some of the industry’s smartest practitioners:

Chapter 1: 15 Ecommerce Must-Haves

Chapter 2: How to Effectively Perform Keyword Research for Ecommerce

Chapter 3: Site Navigation: The Foundation for Navigating your Website to Success

Chapter 4: How to Optimize Technical SEO for Ecommerce Websites

Chapter 5: A Guide to On-Page SEO for Ecommerce Websites

Chapter 6: The Hidden Opportunity for Ecommerce Websites in Google Images

Chapter 7: How to Create a Content Strategy for Ecommerce Sites

Chapter 8: How to Capture Featured Snippets for Ecommerce

Chapter 9: An Introduction to Google Shopping

Chapter 10: Advanced PPC Strategies for Your Ecommerce Site

Chapter 11: 4 Effective Ecommerce Link Building Strategies

Chapter 12: 11 Social Media Marketing Strategies for Ecommerce Websites

EXPERT AUTHORS INCLUDE: Anna Crowe, Manish Dudharejia, Stoney deGeyter, Holly Gary, Sergey Grybniak, Aaron Levy, Miranda Miller, Raj Nijjer, Courtney O’Donnell, Maddy Osman, and Kevin Rowe.

If you want to boost your ecommerce sales this year, make sure to read SEJ’s Ecommerce Marketing in 2019: The Definitive Guide.