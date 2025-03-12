New Wix Automations Makes It Easy To Grow Revenue And Engagement

Wix announced Automations, a new automation builder that enables businesses to create and manage custom actions, like sending emails based on customer activity. Users are able to create these automations with an easy-to-use visual interface and track their performance from a dashboard.

Wix Automations Is Powerful But Easy To Use

There are four key features:

Intuitive Automation Design

Simplifies the process of creating advanced automations.

Supports conditions and formulas for creating highly customizable automations.

Users can track key metrics, adjust settings in real time, and manage all automations, no matter which apps they’re connected to.

Provides detailed reporting on email success rates and engagement which enables businesses to fine-tune their email messaging.

The new Automations feature integrates with Wix Services, so businesses can use customer data to set up personalized automations like custom discounts based on what customers buy.

A user-friendly interface makes it easy to click and build advanced automations based on site visitor actions. Wix Automations supports conditions and formulas for creating customizable automations. What makes Wix Automations powerful is that these features enables users to easily set up complex, multi-step actions.

For example, a customer purchase can be the trigger to check a condition, such as whether the total is over $50. If the condition is met, a formula calculates a 10% discount, and the automation sends the customer an email with a discount code for a future purchase.

According to the press release: