Google’s AI Shopping Tools Transform Ideas Into Real Products

Google has launched its Vision Match feature for all mobile users in the United States, following a successful test run in Google Labs.

This tool solves an everyday challenge for shoppers: turning a specific idea into products that can be purchased.

Google research indicates that more than half of shoppers have difficulty finding particular clothing items when they know what they want.

The Vision Match feature allows users to describe a clothing item in natural language. It then uses AI to generate an image and find similar products.

You can access this feature by searching for a garment and scrolling to the “Can’t find it? Create it” prompt.

Alternatively, navigate to the “Create & shop” option in the Shopping tab’s left panel.

New AR Tools Leverage Gemini AI Models

Google is enhancing its augmented reality beauty features with Gemini AI models.

US shoppers can now virtually try on complete makeup looks inspired by celebrities, influencers, and beauty trends rather than testing individual products.

This allows consumers to search for terms like “spring makeup” or specific celebrity looks and see how multiple makeup products appear on their faces.

According to Google’s research, more than half of Americans who use makeup actively seek online inspiration.

Users can access this feature by tapping “See the looks on you” when browsing relevant search results, followed by “Try it on” to initiate the virtual experience.

Virtual Try-On Expands

Google has expanded its virtual try-on feature to include pants and skirts from hundreds of brands. The enhancement allows shoppers to visualize how these garments look on diverse body types, from XXS to XXL.

Google updated its machine learning models to generate complete looks, when previously they were limited to generating tops only. Shoppers can access this feature by looking for items with a “try on” badge in Google Search or the Shopping tab on mobile and desktop platforms.

Looking Ahead

The announcements come as competition in the visual search and virtual try-on space intensifies.

According to Google’s internal data, over a billion shopping interactions occur on Google daily. These tools aim to help consumers make more confident purchasing decisions.

Featured Image: Screenshot from: blog.google/products/shopping/ai-vision-match-ar-beauty-virtual-try-on/, March 2025.