Disctopia And Semrush Launch Podcast Hosting App To Optimize Podcasts

Disctopia, a podcast hosting platform for independent creators, announced a partnership with Semrush to optimize podcast episodes with its Podcast Hosting App.

This new SEO feature enables keyword extraction from audio transcriptions directly from the Semrush platform.

This allows indie creators and their SEO pros to align their podcast keywords directly to keyword campaigns in Semrush, enabling this content to rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs).

According to a recent Jacobs Media survey, 33% of respondents listened to podcasts at least once a week in 2023 – up from 21% in 2019, which is a growth of 12% over the past 4 years.

This makes podcasting a growing part of many marketing strategies.

According to a BrightEdge study, 53% of website traffic comes from organic searches. This makes SEO an essential part of any marketing strategy, including audio content.

As podcasts continue to be an effective marketing tool, this alliance bringing SEO into the mix will help take the audio format to the next level for content creators and marketers.

Disctopia’s TruePlay AI automated audio transcription services allow podcasters to edit their text for accuracy to improve their episodes’ accessibility.

The platform’s new Semrush SEO feature can analyze podcast transcriptions and extract keywords from the text, so creators can implement them in their SEO campaigns directly in Semrush.

This should help to make their audio content more useful and satisfying.

The tool also identifies relevant keywords from the transcript, such as recurring themes or topics that are frequently mentioned in the episode.

This helps creators gain insights into the episode’s content and better understand their audience’s interests. Ultimately, this new feature increases a podcast’s online discoverability and attracts more listeners.

The Podcast App will be a part of Semrush’s App Center, which showcases some of the best marketing tools for the SEO platform’s thousands of users.

Users get direct access to all the podcast hosting features within the App Center without leaving the Semrush interface for a more seamless experience.

Disctopia and Semrush hope that this integration will allow both experienced and new podcast hosts to make their content more visible, broaden their audience, and increase their chances of success.

Patrick Hill, Founder and CEO of Disctopia, said,

“By incorporating Semrush’s robust tool into our podcast transcription feature, we are able to simplify the process of optimizing SEO. This integration allows for all the essential tools needed for successful optimization to be conveniently located in one central location.”

Hill added,

“This integration aligns with our mission to provide independent podcasters with the necessary tools to grow their listenership. The Podcast Hosting app, developed by Disctopia, is a valuable addition to Semrush’s platform.”

Hill concluded,

“If you’re looking for a comprehensive solution to take your podcast to the next level, look no further than Semrush. This powerful tool offers everything you need to host your podcast, transcribe your episodes, and optimize your content for maximum impact. With its advanced SEO features, you can be sure your podcast will reach the right audience and help you achieve your marketing goals with ease. Whether you’re a seasoned podcaster or just starting out, Semrush is the ideal solution for anyone looking to take their content marketing game to the next level.”

I asked Hill a couple of follow-up questions.

Here’s what I (GJ) asked, and he (PH) said:

Greg Jarboe: I realize that it’s still early days, but have you seen any improvement in your organic search rankings in Google?

Patrick Hill: “This partnership was set up to help podcasters increase their online searchability to align their podcast keywords directly to the keyword campaigns in Semrush. By putting keywords from your podcast and matching them with your website, it increases your podcast and website visibility, along with engagement on your podcast as it appears when people search.”

GJ: “Are there any tips or best practices that you can share with other SEOs and marketers?”

PH: “As far as podcasting is concerned, the key tips are to definitely do keywords and transcriptions and match keywords to articles already on your website, this will achieve maximum results.”

I also asked Matt Bailey of SiteLogic Marketing, who has been providing SEO services for over 20 years and hosts the Endless Coffee Cup podcast, for his reaction to the Disctopia and Semrush announcement.

Bailey said,

“It’s helpful to get more tools in one place. As AI disrupts workflows, it adds multiple tools to develop increasing amounts and types of content. Having a central resource will enable better efficiency and opportunities.”

Bailey added,

“Accessibility has always been a critical component of SEO, so generating a transcript is a great start. Even better, utilize mark-up to give the page a content hierarchy. Then, use these amazing AI tools to help you repurpose your podcasts into valuable articles that answers searcher’s questions.”

Featured Image: Christian Horz/Shutterstock