Discounted ChatGPT Go Is Now Available In 98 Countries

ChatGPT Go, OpenAI’s heavily discounted version of ChatGPT, is now available in 98 countries, including eight European countries and five Latin American countries.

ChatGPT Go offers everything that’s included in the Free plan but more. So there’s more access to GPT-5, image generation, extended file upload capabilities, a larger context window, and collaboration features. ChatGPT Go is available on both Android and Apple mobile apps and on the macOS and Windows desktop environments.

The eight new European countries where ChatGPT Go is now available are:

Austria Czech Republic Denmark Norway Poland Portugal Spain Sweden

The five Latin American countries are:

Bolivia Brazil El Salvador Honduras Nicaragua

The full ChatGPT availability list is here. Note: The official list doesn’t list Sweden, but Sweden appears in the official changelog.

Featured Image by Shutterstock/Nithid