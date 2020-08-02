100 Types of Content: The Definitive Guide for Marketers

Content is power.
It comes in countless forms, and each of those forms can be pivoted into countless permutations.
Think your about page has to be text?
Think again.
The world of media is at your fingertips: video, images, audio, and even GIFs.
They’re each engaging on their own, but, use them in combination and you’ll be making powerhouse content.
You can also get a ton of mileage out of a single piece of content by repurposing it.
A how-to blog is not just a blog – it’s the script for an explainer video, or a shareable infographic, or the base of an e-book.
Each form reaches a different set of eyes and expands your network.
Ready to learn more?
Check out these 100 types of content to dive into getting the most mileage out of your content.
1. About
Your “about us” content is some of the strongest content you can create for your brand.
It positions you or your company as a market leader, earns trust, and builds a human connection – if it’s done well.
In three sentences, we outline our team’s mission, a snippet of our history, and how we serve our audience authority content.
2. App
Great apps don’t often start from scratch.
Just look at Gabriel Wyner, who pivoted his best-selling book “Fluent Forever” into a language-learning app.
3. Audiobook
Reach your audience on the go by adding an audio-component to an existing e-book.
For example, Ryan Holiday’s Growth Hacker expands his book audience to include listeners by adding an Audible audiobook.
Audible’s easy self-production publisher platform, ACX, makes this accessible for everyone.
4. Augmented Reality
Want to make your brand part of everyday life?
Pokemon Go is an amazing example: they caught the casual mobile gaming network, reaching a whole new set of fans.
5. Awards
Awards are great for eliciting a response from professionals – and also generating content.
Look no further than the U.S. Search Awards.
Every year, they hand out awards to top SEO and marketing professionals.
6. Behind the Scenes
Team building, project progress, and culture are all great places to start for behind the scenes content.
Facebook shows off their behind-the-scenes London engineering office with this exclusive look.
7. Blog Post
Think of your blog as the hub for all of your wide-reaching content.
Our strategy at Search Engine Journal: frequent, high-quality posts to maximize traffic growth.
8. Cartoon / Comic
Need a laugh?
Marketoonist shows us how it’s done: avoid tone-deaf marketing, keep it simple, and put out new cartoons frequently.
9. Case Study
Think a case study has to be a dry, visually boring pdf to be professional?
Hubspot begs to differ: they engage with statistics, images, testimonials and more.
10. Calendar
Great if your brand deals in local events and conferences.
Check out Amelia to build your own events calendar.
11. Cause
Causes take a brand from interesting to admirable.
Axe uses purpose-driven content to confront an issue and re-orient toward a human focus.
12. Certification Program
Up-level your authority by creating an online course or certification program.
Moz Academy provides polished, straightforward information about exactly what you can expect to learn.
13. Challenge
Challenges can be used to mobilize your audience.
Just look at NaNoWriMo, a nonprofit that hosts an annual novel-writing challenge.
Their dedicated community stays engaged all year long.
14. Cheat Sheet
What does a successful cheat sheet look like?
Marketing Insider Group knows: they teach beginners how to format a killer blog in a single image and 13 words.
15. Checklist
What better to exemplify a checklist than a checklist for writing checklists?
Create an objective-focused, breakdown with simple points, and consistent formatting.
16. Clickbait
Bad clickbait is all surface-level, but you can use the same tactics for high-quality content.
Search Engine Journal does this by using the listicle format, emotional words, and bringing unique value to the conversation.
17. Co-branded
When two brands partner to form a new product or service, that’s co-branding.
A great example of this is PayPal and Honey, a match which magnifies the goal of maximizing your money.
18. Collaborative / Co-created Content
Collaborative content dramatically expands your audience with each contributor you add.
The bonus: guest posts, interviews, and contributor quotes add a ton of value to your content.
19. Company Culture
You can reveal a lot about company culture in just the form you present it.
Here’s how: Scribe Writing’s amazing culture bible is a publicly editable Google Doc.
20. Comparison
This content is great for outlining:
- Pros and cons
- Your product vs another
- Features available at different price points
- Your ideal customer’s journey to conversion
Whatever your aim, be bold, but bottle up your bias.
Take Growth Marketing Pro, for example: a quick-to-digest graphic highlights their rating, audience, and cost.
21. Content Library / Resource Center
If you’re reading this, it’s likely you found our resource library.
It’s chock-full of ebooks, the history of Google algorithm updates, podcasts, and webinars.
22. Contest
A contest is a great way to attract new followers and boost engagement from your loyal audience.
Take Upwork: they asked for success stories in exchange for a chance to win $1,000.
23. Course
The world of digital marketing never sleeps, and that means your followers are constantly looking for ways to level up their skills.
Social Creators (an education company focused on storytelling) immediately boost their credibility and show expertise with a single high-quality image.
24. Curated Content
Great for link-building and widening your audience, curated content comes in 3 main forms: your content, content from around the web, or a mix of both.
Check out Brain Pickings for curated content with a unified focus.
25. Data: Analysis
Original data is valuable. Original data + analysis? Priceless.
WordStream has done this incredibly well over the years.
For example, WordStream looked at how COVID-19 impacted Google Ads results in 21 industries – and also provided actionable tips on how to minimize the impact.
26. Data: Journalism
Put simply, data journalism is storytelling using data.
FiveThirtyEight are kings of data journalism, especially when it comes to politics
Check out their The Atlas of Redistricting – which used data to draw up alternative congressional maps to encourage more competitive elections.
27. Data: Visualization
Visual content is addictively readable.
Charts and graphs are a simple way to show a large amount of data without getting caught up in the nitty-gritty.
Visualized data can take the form of size comparison, like Reuter’s chilling graphics on the single-use plastic crisis.
28. Day in the Life
This type of content was made for video.
Elif Hiz combines an authentic, behind-the-scenes style with a dressed-down approach to real challenges she faces as a digital marketing manager.
29. Demo / Product Tour
Transformative product demos not only show how awesome the product is, but also how it will help people achieve the outcomes they’re looking for.
Take GoPro’s HERO 8 Black + Max demo – it’s visceral, edge-of-your-seat content and it shows the kind of extreme lifestyle many GoPro users aspire toward.
30. Diagram
Maybe you have a complicated idea you’d like to introduce.
Maybe you’d like to break down a product and show exactly how it works (guts first).
Diagrams – like the Social Media Transit Map – quickly and beautifully show interconnectivity.
31. Dictionary
Want to educate your followers on need-to-know industry terms?
Hootsuite’s social media glossary is a great example of providing valuable definitions that bolster their brand-specific authority.
32. Easter Egg
Like their colorful real-world counterparts, this hidden content makes us smile.
That’s because it can show a brand’s silly side, like Google’s Dino Run Game, which only appears on Chrome if your internet connection’s gone out.
33. Ebook
Think of ebooks as a deep-dive on your most popular content, like our Complete Guide to Holiday Marketing.
Offering free ebooks is also an excellent way to grow your email list.
34. Email
Emails can offer information on upcoming webinars, motivate action, and way more.
Craft outstanding subject lines for a higher open rate use emotional words, second person (you, your), and keep it simple.
35. Ephemeral Content
In the blink of an eye (or a few seconds, anyway), it’s gone.
Think: Snapchat – it engages the FOMO-instinct and elicits immediate action.
36. Events: In-Person
There’s no substitute for live events.
That’s why the Content Marketing Institute leverages summits and award ceremonies as part of their brand strategy.
37. Events: Virtual
Now more than ever, e-conferences and virtual events are essential.
A virtual event could be as simple as livestreaming on YouTube or Facebook – or as complicated as hosting an eSummit with thousands of attendees.
38. Explainer
Satisfy that knowledge-hungry urge and mobilize your audience.
PBS Eons kick major butt in the education market, with relevant merch connected to their smart content.
39. Fact Check
Want to expose fake news?
Corrective uses raw investigative journalism to shine a light on the truth.
40. Facts
Let facts triumph over fiction.
Search Engine Journal often compiles relevant and useful facts aimed at helping marketers do their jobs better.
41. Failures
Failure can be humbling – it can also be endearing.
Content Marketing Institute shows their vulnerable side by acknowledging failures and showing how they’ve grown.
42. FAQ
FAQs build trust and transparency.
Line’s image-based FAQs are easy to read and align with their brand.
43. Forums
Reddit can be intimidating.
Redditors refuse to be marketed to – but they will participate as an honest focus group.
Insurance company TransAmerica used their conversations on Reddit to create new content.
44. Game
Make content marketing more fun with games.
Try tools like The Training Arcade, where you can create a game tailored to your target audience.
45. Gated
Want your audience to feel special?
Exclusive content – like Patreon supporters-only content – rewards your followers for their engagement.
46. GIFs
It’s no secret the new language of the internet is GIFs.
Nerd Fitness harnesses them to explain exercises and include readers in inside jokes.
47. Gossip
Everyone loves a bit of hot gossip.
That’s why People uses rumors as a jumping-off point for discussion and employs clickbait headlines to hook readers.
48. Guest Post
Whether you are posting on a third-party site, or a guest blogger is posting on your blog, guest posts are an incredible way to expand your reach and talk to new audiences.
New to guest posting? Ace your first one by following Quicksprout’s checklist.
49. Guide
In-depth, definitive, ultimate – all three of these words describe a deep-diving guide on any topic.
Our Link Building Guide is extensively researched and easy to digest.
50. Hiring & Recruiting
Help aspiring employees understand what you’re looking for.
LinkedIn quickly outlines criteria on its streamlined, eye-catching platform.
51. How-To
Two rules of thumb keep your how-to’s sharp: relevance and authenticity.
Optin Monster hits it out of the park with How to Make Money on Instagram.
52. Human Interest
This type of content is all about positivity.
Inspire your audience with growth-focused stories like Bold Content’s high-quality videos.
53. Humor
Laughter is the best medicine, and it’s also some of the best marketing.
Scott Adams builds camaraderie with his audience through hilarious cartoons.
54. Images: Stock
Stock photos and images add a professional polish to any content.
User-submitted photos on Pexels are high-quality and millennial-oriented.
55. Images: Original
Want to see your images all over the web?
Mark Smiciklas crafts high-quality graphics, expanding his follower-base without a tremendous effort.
56. Infographic
Easy to skim, visually appealing infographics help readers digest (and share) data.
Check out Venngage for amazing examples and templates.
57. Interview / Q&A / AMA
Want to increase your authority on a topic?
Interview an expert, or try an AMA session on Reddit – Bill Gates took what he learned and repurposed it into tons of cutting-edge content.
58. Investigative
You don’t have to be a journalist to investigate a mystery or debunk some long-held beliefs.
You don’t need to invest tons of hours into an expose.
The truth is out there – in the form of accurate facts, data, or quotes.
All you have to do is go find it.
Here’s a simple example: 10 Facts You Think You Know About SEO That Are Actually Myths.
59. Landing Page
It’s your home base, so it pays to make it shine.
Our eye-catching landing page features three hot stories in a moving carousel.
60. Listicle
Here are 3 reasons listicles are awesome:
- They’re skimmable.
- They’re straightforward.
- People love lists.
7 Awesome SEO Tools Offering a Free Trial is a stellar example.
61. Magazines
Whether print or online, publishing a magazine is a great way to make sure there’s always fresh, expert content on your website.
Check out Forbes for high-quality examples.
62. Maps
We can’t pass this content type without mentioning one of the most-searched maps on the web in 2020: the Johns Hopkins live COVID-19 tracker.
It converts complicated, global data into a digestible map.
63. Memes
One does not simply make a new meme – it’s all about community iteration.
BuzzFeed combines memes to connect with an internet-hip audience and give them an inside-joke chuckle.
64. Microsite
It’s exactly what it says on the tin: compact, simple, and to the point.
Collaborative Fund uses a fun infographic to highlight the effect car sharing will have on the future.
66. News: Analysis
Take your audience on an in-depth journey.
Politico produces reputable, bleeding-edge analyses, raising the value of the entire publication.
67. News: Breaking
This just in: by-the-seat-of-your-pants content is a great tactic for maintaining reader engagement.
Adweek nails it with breaking news in the marketing niche.
68. News: Company
Have a new product or service?
Announce it with company news.
Check out SpaceX’s innovative coverage of their new product, rightly reframed as history-making news.
69. News: Current Affairs
Create content that discusses how important happenings in the world are impacting your business, market, or niche right now.
The obvious example for 2020: The impact of COVID-19 is an opportunity to create content that will inform and help your audience.
Search Engine Journal did this by offering several articles on the impact of COVID-19.
70. News: Industry News / Recap
Google and social media platforms are constantly changing.
Our news section provides the latest on Google shifts, SEO, social media updates, and more.
71. Newsletter
Keep your audience in the loop.
We optimize our newsletter by formatting for all devices and making sure to add eye-catching images.
72. Opinion
This content type has many names:
- Argumentative
- Rant
- Perspective
- Commentary
- Thinkpiece
For an amazing example of a smart, authentic opinion piece, read Mark Ritson’s Marketing in the Time of COVID-19.
73. Opposing Perspectives
Duke it out!
Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” prompts live discussion on tough issues.
74. Paid Tools
All high-quality content goes through rigorous proofreading before going live.
Tools like Grammarly provide free basic service, and in-depth attention for paid users.
75. PDF
Releasing a PDF is a great way to establish authority on a subject.
Check out Deloitte for a high-quality example.
76. Personal Narrative
Let your vulnerable side shine.
Noelle Stevenson deeply humanizes her image by exposing her difficult personal journey in “The Fire Never Goes Out”.
77. Photo Gallery
Whether in a carousel format or a single page, photos boost engagement and drive clicks.
Expedia uses photos to sell not just a great trip, but a lifestyle.
78. Plugin
Developing a plugin for your particular niche helps your brand gain traction in the WordPress Sphere.
Check out MonsterInsights for a killer example.
79. Podcast
Podcasts come in three main forms:
- Podcasts with a regular team, Marketing O’Clock.
- Podcasts featuring guests, like the Search Engine Journal Show.
- Third-party podcasts, in which you are the guest on another podcast.
80. Poll / Survey
Ask your audience exactly what you want to know.
SurveyMonkey’s Facebook survey gathers info to use as fodder for future content.
81. Predictions
Evidence-based speculation shows confidence and expertise.
Check out our webinar for an evolving prediction about the future of SEO in 2020.
82. Presentation
Who says a slide deck has to be boring?
Boost engagement with a TED Talk, like Dan Cobley’s evergreen presentation.
83. Press Release
Have a major announcement?
Consider sending the details to news outlets in your niche.
Check out awesome examples of using press releases for events from McDonald’s.
84. Profile: Company / Business / Brand
Consider introducing your company with a brief video that profiles your company, business, or brand in a way that humanizes you to your followers.
Phillips uses this method to share their business journey.
85. Profile: Personal
For your personal blog and your guest posts, a catchy bio is essential.
Check out Ann Handley’s bios: in both her short and long version, her personality (and authority) shine through.
86. Promotion
Associate your brand with all your favorite content creators.
Here’s a great example: SquareSpace announces promo codes via podcasts and YouTube channels.
87. Quiz
From silly to educational, everyone loves a fun quiz.
Clickhole is a great example of how to get satirical.
88. Research Report
Poll or quiz your followers and turn it into original research.
Looking for ideas? MarketResearch.com has tons.
89. Screenshots
Got tech-related content?
Explaining a tool, method, or feature?
Check out The Smart Blogger – blogging leader Jon Morrow uses screenshots to help readers quickly get tech in-use.
90. Services
Show what you can do when it comes to your services.
SalesForce optimizes for skimming by using checklists, images, and stats.
91. Social Media
This enormous category of content’s core element is right in the name: social.
Check out how we maintain our brand across platforms, while directly connecting with our audience in real-time.
92. Sponsorships
The new trend in sponsorships: supporting up-and-comers.
Blue Apron reaches a new audience by sponsoring podcasts outside of their niche.
93. Statistics
Relevant statistics are a great tactic to improve your researched content.
It adds more power to your content to quote and source the right statistics.
In fact, using statistics in blogs is proven to improve customer trust. (Yes, that’s a statistic example! From HubSpot.)
Two great sources we recommend: Pew Research Center and Statista.
94. Testimonials
Let your customers do the talking for you!
Testimonial content is some of the best content to pull in ideal leads that share the same pain points.
For example, Hubspot brings ideal customers to the forefront to demonstrate the proveable value.
95. Tools
Tools can be a lifesaver (and expensive).
But free tools? Invaluable.
In addition to tools, calculators can be another popular type of content for your website.
And did we mention they’re great link magnets? Check out How to Earn Links by Creating Free Tools for examples.
96. Video
Video is a powerful format type.
What’s more: you can easily repurpose other content formats into a video.
For example, Julia McCoy turns each single YouTube video she produces into a blog and an email campaign.
Here are a few types of awesome video styles:
- Live – Unedited and off-the-cuff
- Video: 360 – Perfect for travel vloggers
- Video: Playlists – Curated for easy viewing
- Video: Recorded – Polished, produced, or bare-bones
Joe Rogan streams his podcast live on YouTube (soon, Spotify), which extends his audience and adds a visual element not available to audio-only listeners.
97. Webinar
Whether a webinar is live or on-demand, it connects growing professionals with experts.
Search Engine Journal hosts regular webinars based on white-hot industry trends.
98. Whitepaper
Help your leads make an informed decision before taking action.
Content Marketing Institute’s whitepaper library features reports demonstrating the viability of brands.
99. Wiki
In an industry with lots of complicated terms?
Seobility simplifies with a niche-specific wiki.
100. Why
Explainer content can be powerful.
An unanswered question is an incredible hook.
Why an Audience Analysis Is Necessary to SEO is an amazing example of why this type of content has to be part of your repertoire.
Build the Right Types & Boost Your Brand: Content Is Everywhere
Every piece of content begins with an idea.
Once you have that great idea, you can use this list of content types to pick the format that will best showcase that idea.
And never limit yourself to one idea, one format.
One idea can be repurposed into multiple formats – text, video, or audio.
The only limit is your imagination!
By creating all the formats when it comes to great content, you’re sure to reach a gigantic, varied audience, build your brand name, and cater to a wide variety of formats your audience loves and consumes.
Go ahead – choose one and get started.
Featured Image Credit: Paulo Bobita