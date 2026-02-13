Subscribe
Cloudflare’s New Markdown for AI Bots: What You Need To Know

  • Cloudflare can now auto-convert HTML to markdown at the network level.
  • AI agents must request it using standard content negotiation headers.
  • The feature is available in beta at no additional cost on eligible paid plans.

Cloudflare launched Markdown for Agents, converting HTML pages to markdown automatically when AI crawlers request it through content negotiation.

