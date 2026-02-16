CleanTalk WordPress Plugin Vulnerability Threatens Up To 200K Sites

An advisory was issued for a critical vulnerability rated 9.8/10 in the CleanTalk Antispam WordPress plugin, installed in over 200,000 websites. The vulnerability enables unauthenticated attackers to install vulnerable plugins that can then be used to launch remote code execution attacks.

CleanTalk Antispam Plugin

The CleanTalk Antispam plugin is a subscription based software as a service that protects websites from inauthentic user actions like spam subscriptions, registrations, form emails, plus a firewall for blocking bad bots.

Because it’s a subscription based plugin it relies on a valid API in to reach out to the CleanTalk servers and this is the part of the plugin is where the flaw that enabled the vulnerability was discovered.

CleanTalk Plugin Vulnerability CVE-2026-1490

The plugin contains a WordPress function that checks if a valid API key is being used to contact the CleanTalk servers. A WordPress function is PHP code that performs a specific task.

In this specific case, if the plugin cannot validate a connection to CleanTalk’s servers because of an invalid API key, it relies on the checkWithoutToken function to verify “trusted” requests.

The problem is that the checkWithoutToken function doesn’t properly verify the identity of the requester. An attacker is able to misrepresent their identity as coming from the cleantalk.org domain and then launch their attacks. Thus, this vulnerability only affects plugins that do not have a valid API key.

The Wordfence advisory describes the vulnerability:

“The Spam protection, Anti-Spam, FireWall by CleanTalk plugin for WordPress is vulnerable to unauthorized Arbitrary Plugin Installation due to an authorization bypass via reverse DNS (PTR record) spoofing on the ‘checkWithoutToken’ function…”

Recommended Action

The vulnerability affects CleanTalk plugin versions up to an including 6.71. Wordfence recommends users update their installations to the latest version at the time of writing, version 6.72.