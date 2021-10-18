Automatic Clarity Integration Coming to Microsoft Advertising Accounts

Microsoft Clarity integration with Microsoft Advertising is now available to users as part of a pilot program, and most existing Universal Event Tracking (UET) tags will be updated to the combined system in November, according to the brand.

Clarity is designed to provide advertisers a deeper understanding of landing page engagement and post-click behavior.

It tracks clicks, scrolls, and movements on landing pages and enables users to analyze behaviors across channels, campaigns, and browsers.

Soon, Clarity integration will be standard in all Microsoft Advertising accounts using UET tags, unless the advertiser is excluded or opts out.

What Is Microsoft Clarity?

First launched in private beta in 2018 and more widely in late 2020, Clarity is Microsoft’s free GDPR-compliant user behavior analytics tool.

It provides a variety of insights on the customer journey and how visitors interact with landing pages via:

Heat maps.

“Rage click” and dead click insights.

Always-on session recordings.

Rich segmentation with over 25 filters.

See Roger Montti’s Microsoft Announces Clarity – Free Website Analytics to learn more about its specific features.

In December 2020, Microsoft announced Clarity integration with Bing Webmaster Tools. Clarity also integrates with Google Analytics. It has no traffic caps, and Microsoft promises the tool will be free forever.

When Is The Rollout Happening?

According to the announcement on the Microsoft Advertising Blog, the timeline is as follows:

“Starting in November, we will default our new UET tag creation to include the benefits of the Clarity insights experience. In mid-November, we will be migrating all existing UET tags to include Clarity insights, aside from those accounts associated to the exclusions.”

This new Microsoft Clarity integration uses the existing JavaScript Universal Event Tracking (UET) tags on the website and the advertiser’s existing Microsoft Advertising credentials.

Preparing For Microsoft Clarity Integration

Microsoft recommends that advertisers implement the UET tag now “to future-proof and maximize performance with your Microsoft Advertising campaigns and take advantage of insights with this new Clarity experience.”

Once an advertiser’s UET tag is updated, they will be able to access Clarity insights in their Microsoft Advertising account.

In order to have UET tags updated automatically in November, advertisers need only have an active UET tag and not be part of an excluded category.

Excluded sites include those that contain sensitive data including information related to government, user health care, or user financial services.

Advertisers can opt into the pilot today by contacting their Microsoft Advertising rep.

Those who wish to opt out of the Clarity integration entirely can use this form to do so.

See Frequently Asked Questions in Microsoft’s Clarity documentation to learn more.

