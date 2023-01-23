Free Registration
ChatGPT Pro: Early Access Users Share Their Thoughts

New details emerge about the professional version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT as a selection of users receives early access to the faster chatbot.

While there’s no official announcement from OpenAI, users who signed up for the ChatGPT Pro waitlist are being met with a pop-up inviting them to subscribe to the premium service.

Shown in the tweet below, the pop-up lists the price of ChatGPT Pro at $42 USD per month. It’s unknown whether different pricing options will be available when it rolls out to more countries.

OpenAI hasn’t officially announced that this is a test or provided information beyond what users are seeing in the pop-up message.

Based on what’s been shared by users with early access, for $42 a month, one can expect faster response speeds, more reliable access, and priority access to new features.

A developer named Zahid Khawaja, who works on AI projects, shared a video showing the pro version working on both desktop and mobile.

As demonstrated in Khawaja’s video, ChatGPT Professional is significantly faster than the free version:

Is unlimited access to a faster version of ChatGPT, with the promise of new features on the way, worth $42 a month?

That’s for the individual user to decide based on their use case.

Alternatively, people who exceed their usage quotas for the free version of ChatGPT can pay a much smaller fee to send additional prompts.

Although a selection of users can subscribe to and utilize ChatGPT Pro, it’s important to remember this is an early experiment that may be subject to change. Access to ChatGPT Professional isn’t broadly available to all users.

Featured Image: Legendary4/Shutterstock

