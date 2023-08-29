ChatGPT Enterprise Now Available From OpenAI

OpenAI has launched ChatGPT Enterprise, a high-level offering designed to provide robust security, privacy, and an array of advanced functionalities.

This new product aims to be an integral assistant for various aspects of work, customized specifically for individual organizations.

Most Fortune 500 Companies Use ChatGPT

Since its launch at the end of 2022, ChatGPT has seen a whirlwind of adoption, finding its way into more than 80% of Fortune 500 companies.

OpenAI calculated this statistic using registered ChatGPT accounts tied to Fortune 500 corporate email domains.

This remarkable penetration rate underscores the product’s appeal and the pressing need for AI-based solutions in the corporate sphere.

ChatGPT Enterprise: Enhanced Security And Performance

ChatGPT Enterprise takes data protection seriously, with certified SOC 2 compliance and encrypted conversations.

The new admin console offers single sign-on (SSO), domain verification, and analytics dashboards, all intended to facilitate large-scale deployments.

Regarding performance, the new version of ChatGPT for enterprises boasts unlimited access to high-speed GPT-4 with four times the input length.

Comparatively, ChatGPT Plus users are currently capped at 50 messages every three hours.

ChatGPT Enterprise also includes unlimited access to Advanced Data Analysis via Code Interpreter, which is included in the 50 message cap for Plus users.

Beyond the security and performance upgrades, enterprise users can share chat templates internally and utilize free API credits for bespoke applications.

ChatGPT Enterprise Pricing

Pricing plans include the features users receive with the free, plus, and enterprise versions of ChatGPT.

Interested enterprise users must contact OpenAI’s sales team to discuss a pricing plan that fits their needs.

An OpenAI spokesperson emailed this response regarding additional details about ChatGPT Enterprise pricing.

“Pricing will depend on each company’s use case. Those interested should reach out to OpenAI for more information.”

Early Adopters With Varied Applications

Pioneering users of ChatGPT Enterprise include well-known business and marketing products like Asana, Canva, and Zapier.

These companies employed ChatGPT Enterprise to increase productivity by sharpening internal communications, expediting coding tasks, reducing research time, and quickly conducting in-depth business analyses.

Jorge Zuniga, Head of Data Systems and Integrations at Asana, described it as “…a powerful tool that has accelerated testing hypotheses and improving our internal systems.”

Similarly, Danny Wu, Head of AI Products at Canva, noted that it is “…a true enabler of productivity, with the dependable security and data privacy controls we need.”

Coming Soon For Enterprise Users

OpenAI has committed to several promising features for the future, including customization through connecting to your organization’s applications, self-service options for smaller teams, and specific solutions for roles in data analysts, customer support, and marketing.

While pricing around ChatGPT Enterprise remains a mystery, the features available and coming to the new version of ChatGPT should prove valuable to larger organizations.

Featured image: daily_creativity/Shutterstock